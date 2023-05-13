Knights’ William Karlsson welcomes 1st child, plays against Oilers
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson and his wife, Emily, welcomed their first child early Friday morning.
It was a late night, and a golden night, for William and Emily Karlsson.
The Golden Knights forward and fan favorite and “Bachelor In Paradise” contestant welcomed Beckham William Karlsson at 1:33 a.m. Friday. It was the couple’s first baby.
The new mom posted on Instagram, “Our big, strong healthy boy weighing 8lbs 2oz. You’re Pappa’s Twin! We love you more than you’ll ever know.” Pappa could rock that green snuggie in the baby’s first pics.
Karlsson was in action for Friday night’s Game 5 second-round Western Conference playoff series game against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena.
Beckham Karlsson is the latest in a growing roster of VGK babies this season.
Brett Howden and his wife, Meike, welcomed their first child, Charlie, on April 13. Brayden McNabb and his wife, Lelanie, had a son, during the first-round series victory over Winnipeg. Captain Mark Stone and his wife, Hayley, had daughter Scarlett on March 20.
