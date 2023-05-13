Knights’ William Karlsson welcomes 1st child, plays against Oilers

Golden Knights forward William Karlsson and his wife, Emily, welcomed their first child early Friday morning.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) faces off against Edmonton Oilers center Nick Bjugstad (72) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (2) battle for the puck during third-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) is pushed down to the ice by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It was a late night, and a golden night, for William and Emily Karlsson.

The Golden Knights forward and fan favorite and “Bachelor In Paradise” contestant welcomed Beckham William Karlsson at 1:33 a.m. Friday. It was the couple’s first baby.

The new mom posted on Instagram, “Our big, strong healthy boy weighing 8lbs 2oz. You’re Pappa’s Twin! We love you more than you’ll ever know.” Pappa could rock that green snuggie in the baby’s first pics.

Karlsson was in action for Friday night’s Game 5 second-round Western Conference playoff series game against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena.

Beckham Karlsson is the latest in a growing roster of VGK babies this season.

Brett Howden and his wife, Meike, welcomed their first child, Charlie, on April 13. Brayden McNabb and his wife, Lelanie, had a son, during the first-round series victory over Winnipeg. Captain Mark Stone and his wife, Hayley, had daughter Scarlett on March 20.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.