Kool and the Gang plays Westgate with residency dreams

“Celebration” would not have been written if not for the hook in “Ladies’ Night,” which preceded it.

Robert "Kool" Bell and Kool and the Gang headlines Friday and Saturday at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas (Kool and the Gang).

In this Nov. 7, 2014 file photo, George Brown, Ronald Bell, Dennis Thomas and Robert 'Kool' Bell of Kool and the Gang arrive during the 2014 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena at The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. Ronald Bell and Thomas have since passed away. The band headlines Friday and Saturday at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas (Omar Vega/Invision/Associated Press)

Jayne Post is shown during the final performance of "Marriage Can Be Murder" at The Showroom at the D on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Eric Post is shown during the final performance of "Marriage Can Be Murder" at The Showroom at the D on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Eric Post is shown during the final performance of "Marriage Can Be Murder" at The Showroom at the D Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top is shown just after meeting Raiders owner Mark Davis for the first time on Wednesday, June 10, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Performer Frankie Scinta sings a Beatles song during a public memorial service for former Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd who died of COVID a year ago on at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Frankie Scinta with the Scintas makes a New Year's toast on stage during their show at the Plaza hotel/casino on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Kool and the Gang and Barry Manilow would seem an inventive double-billing, with “Ladies Night” spinning freely into “Copacabana (At the Copa).”

Maybe it’s far-fetched, but the generation-spanning, funk/R&B band is eager to toggle Manilow’s residency at Westgate Las Vegas.

“We hope to share a residency with Barry Manilow, who has had so much success in that room,” Robert “Kool” Bell said in an interview last week. “So this is like a trial, of sorts. That’s what this is all about.”

The band hits the resort for two shows at International Theater on Friday and Saturday night.

Kool and the Gang played the then-Las Vegas Hilton (today’s Westgate) in December 2008. Over the past decade, they have been special guests of Van Halen (speaking of inventive pairings) at MGM Grand Garden in 2012. They played Orleans Arena in the “Keepin’ The Funk Alive Tour” in 2016 along with Doug E. Fresh, Bootsy Collins and Morris Day & The Time. They also headlined the reopening of Tropicana Theater in March 2017.

International Theater has drawn interest in vintage R&B, with buzz around the venue of a May series playing International Theater. The tribute show “Soul of Motown” has been running to strong crowds at Westgate Cabaret for more than two years.

Kool and the Game would, of course, deliver an impressive collection of singalong, dance-along hits. “Get Down On It,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Take It To The Top,” “Hollywood Swinging” all in the band’s catalog of classics. The band lost founding member Dennis “Tee Tee” Thomas, who died in August at age 70. A year earlier, Bell’s brother, Robert, passed away, leaving the man known as Kool to keep the band going.

Bell returns to Kool and the Gang’s greatest hit, “Celebration,” which during the early 1980s was played about as often as the national anthem at sporting events. The tune arrived from the band’s preceding hit, “Ladies Night,” which was sparked by the rowdy Ladies Nights at Studio 54 in New York and those at clubs around the world.

“We went on to record ‘Ladies Night’ and we won two American Music Awards for the song, it was a great song and everyone loved it,” Bell said. “The hook in the song is, ‘This is your night, tonight, come on let’s all celebrate.’ We said, ‘That’s another song!’”

That song’s lyric seeded an all-time classic, it’s generation’s “Uptown Funk.”

“‘Celebration’ was inspired by the hook of ‘Ladies Night,’ totally,” Bell said. “It was an upbeat song, a happy song, but we didn’t know it would be such a big song.”

“Celebration” is Kool and the Gang’s lone No. 1 single.

“You still hear the song everywhere, you’ll be sitting on a porch in Birmingham, Alabama and hear it, and get taken away,” Bell said. “It’s like being on a rocket ship, and a good vibe to come out of the 1980s.”

Gibbons floors it

Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top was named to the Grand National Roadster Show Hall of Fame at the organization’s event Friday at the Los Angeles County Fairgrounds in Pomona. Gibbons accepted the award by telling the crowd of 1,000 gear heads, “I’m going to radically re-shape the ‘34 Ford ZZ Top Eliminator, and CadZZilla, and restore them to their original condition.”

The two custom-restored vehicles are among the most famous street rods in the world, featured in ZZ Top videos and album art for decades. Returning these cars to their original state would be nearly impossible, and sacrilegious to the hot-rod community.

Gibbons was joking, of course. But as he said, “There was a brief gasp.”

‘Marriage’ survives

“Marriage Can Be Murder” has landed at the Orleans. A 22-year institution, most recently in residency at the D Las Vegas, the dinner show reopens Feb. 10 at a new space dubbed The Venue. The annex is just across the Orleans buffet and will utilize its kitchen for the dinner show. Show times are 7 p.m. (lobby and bar open at 6 p.m.) Thursdays through Sundays, with tickets ranging from $78.94-$102.91 (not including fees).

“MCBM,” as it is known in shorthand, will continue to co-star the husband-wife tandem of Eric and Jane Post. The show changes plots every three months, but in each script someone is offed and it’s up to the audience to figure out the assailant. Dinner includes a choice of beef or chicken entree, a salad, dessert and the famed sourdough bread from our friends Gio and Naomi Mauro of Monzu Italian Oven + Bar.

Show producers John and Shannon Bentham of Ivory Star Productions have been seeking a permanent home since closing at the D in January 2020. The showroom that hosted “MCBM,” Adam London’s “Laughternoon” magic show and “Friends A Parody Musical” was taken apart to make room for BarCanada. London and “Friends” are both expected to return to the Orleans room, too, details to be served.

Cool Hang Alert

Frankie Scinta is returning to South Point Showroom for the first time since the pre-COVID era, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Scinta says he feels like a true solo artist after the death of his brother and stage sidekick Joey Scinta in November 2017. Sister Chrissie Scinta departed the family act a decade ago because of vocal issues.

“I’m in this position now, and I’m going to give it all I’ve got,” Scinta says. “I’m going to be doing all different types of music that I’m proud of, and the impressions people love, and I’m excited to do it.” Multifaceted vocalist Kelly Vohnn (who delivers great Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire sendups) joins the act for the first time. Tickets for this classic Vegas show are $30; hit the SouthPointCasino.com site for the intel.

