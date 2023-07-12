89°F
Kats

Kylie Minogue’s Strip residency to open ahead of F1 race, sources say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Kylie Minogue poses for a portrait at Cannes, southern France in May 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Kylie Minogue’s unique, non-traditional Vegas residency is on for the Strip.

Sources familiar with Minogue’s production plans report the Australian recording artist is bound for The Venetian.

Details are not confirmed. But Minogue’s plans reportedly are to be onstage, on the Strip, ahead of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

A new, enhanced nightclub is reportedly being developed with headliners in mind. Minogue is set to launch headlining entertainment at the venue, to be called Voltaire, in late October.

The vocalist, who broke with “The Loco-Motion” in 1988, will perform weekends at the new club.

The nightspot is said to be a heightened cabaret concept, with a capacity of 1,000. Expect refined booths, bottle service, with headline-quality production technology.

The most successful female artist ever in Australia, Minogue has teased to her Vegas interests. “Vegas High” is a cut on her upcoming album, “Tension,” due for release Sept. 22.

Minogue was a guest Tuesday night on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” Seated alongside fellow pop star Adam Lambert, Minogue once more hinted at a show in Vegas.

Cohen asked, “Kylie, any plans for a U.S. tour of Vegas residency?” Minogue answered, “I’m gonna look you directly in the eye (laughing). Very possibly.”

The host also referred to Minogue’s latest single, “Padam Padam.” The song is Minogue’s first top-10 single on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Songs chart since that chart was founded in 2013.

Contemporary music historian James Masterson told Variety that with the single, Minogue “bridged a generation gap with a hit record that is reaching out both to her loyal (and ageing) acolytes but also a new generation of music fans.” Her younger fans found the song on TikTok, as Minogue is winning over a new audience at age 55.

The song has also became an anthem for the LGBTQ culture, played in Pride parades around the world. Minogue has long been a favorite of the LGBTQ community.

In Tuesday’s broadcast, Cohen asked Minogue, “Given your domination of Europe and Australia, when you have a hit this size in the States, do you hold that in a special place? Does it make you feel like you’ve conquered something?”

“It feels good, ‘cuz as we know it’s not my main market,” Minogue said. “But I would love if it was to become one of them. I think ‘Padam’ has really given me a chance to reach everyone.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

