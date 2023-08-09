Kylie Minogue’s ticketing system crashes as Voltaire goes on sale

Kylie Minogue is performing just 10 shows in a 1,000-seat venue in Voltaire. Her fans overwhelmed the ticket site.

Kylie Minogue's residency production starts at The Venetian on Nov. 3, 2023. (courtesy)

The questions isn’t just how much would you pay, but how long would you wait, for Kylie Minogue tickets?

The website selling tickets and tables to Minogue’s Voltaire production went sideways Wednesday. Fans trying to access the show through the VoltaireLV.com website were informed of wait times of, for example, 3359 hours and 3053 hours.

The site reportedly, repeatedly, crashed within 15 minutes after going live at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Happened again. This time on a table for 10 (all that was left but whatever I’ll make friends). Get to checkout and then get kicked back to the Waiting Room. This time the estimated wait time is unavailable,” posted a fan under @just10

One frustrated fan posted a meme of Lucille Ball crying. Another posted “I have to laugh” with a screen-grab of a wait time of 2232 hours.

Dear @kylieminogue, please add some extra dates. I tried, after several checkout freezes and crashed pages from the @VenetianVegas @voltairelv … all that's left are tables for 10 #KylieMinogue #padampadam #KylieinVegas pic.twitter.com/XQzQKa9YaD — Nick Otto (@Ottografs) August 9, 2023

The hotel is selling individual tickets and tables (or, attempting to) on its own platform, with Ticketmaster opening its Ticketmaster Travel opportunities on Tuesday.

Minogue’s show and the venue has been eagerly anticipated by her international following. The venue’s capacity is just 1,000 ticket-holders, and Minogue has announced just 10 dates running Nov. 3-Jan. 27

