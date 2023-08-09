101°F
Kats

Kylie Minogue’s ticketing system crashes as Voltaire goes on sale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 3:32 pm
 
Kylie Minogue attends a press conference at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by ...
Kylie Minogue attends a press conference at Bar Lis on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)
Kylie Minogue's residency production starts at The Venetian on Nov. 3, 2023. (courtesy)
Kylie Minogue's residency production starts at The Venetian on Nov. 3, 2023. (courtesy)
The questions isn’t just how much would you pay, but how long would you wait, for Kylie Minogue tickets?

The website selling tickets and tables to Minogue’s Voltaire production went sideways Wednesday. Fans trying to access the show through the VoltaireLV.com website were informed of wait times of, for example, 3359 hours and 3053 hours.

The site reportedly, repeatedly, crashed within 15 minutes after going live at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Happened again. This time on a table for 10 (all that was left but whatever I’ll make friends). Get to checkout and then get kicked back to the Waiting Room. This time the estimated wait time is unavailable,” posted a fan under @just10

One frustrated fan posted a meme of Lucille Ball crying. Another posted “I have to laugh” with a screen-grab of a wait time of 2232 hours.

The hotel is selling individual tickets and tables (or, attempting to) on its own platform, with Ticketmaster opening its Ticketmaster Travel opportunities on Tuesday.

Minogue’s show and the venue has been eagerly anticipated by her international following. The venue’s capacity is just 1,000 ticket-holders, and Minogue has announced just 10 dates running Nov. 3-Jan. 27

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

