Kylie Minogue’s Vegas residency: New venue, November launch

Kylie Minogue has been a pop star since the late-’80s, but has not performed an extended run in Vegas.

Kylie Minogue poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Kylie Minogue poses for portrait photographs for "Elvis" at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Be ready to dance. The Kylie Era is upon us in Las Vegas.

Internationally beloved pop star Kylie Minogue announced her oft-rumored, much-anticipated Las Vegas residency Thursday afternoon at Pendry West Hollywood hotel.

Minogue will perform beginning Nov. 3 at Voltaire, an “enhanced,” 1,000-capacity nightclub in the former Opaline Theater space across from Summit Showroom (and also Starbucks).

Minogue will play weekends. Tickets are on sale Aug. 9 at voltairelv.com, and will start at $200-$300 and rising to $2,200 for show-club-and room packages booked through Ticketmaster’s new experience sales platform..

The 55-year-old Minogue broke through internationally with “The Loco-Motion” in 1988. She is enjoying momentum entering her Vegas residency with “Padam Padam.” The dance hit is Minogue’s first top-10 single on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Songs chart since that chart was founded in 2013.

The development of Minogue’s show and the redesign of the theater has been a high priority for resort exec Michael Gruber. The former Caesars Entertainment executive official is chief content officer and lead entertainment official at Venetian/Palazzo.

Rob Sinclair, the Emmy winning lighting and production designer, is creating the show’s set an atmospheric effects. Sinclair has a lengthy list of superstar partners, among them Madonna, Queen + Adam Lambert, David Byrne and Adele.

The nightclub space is where “Rock of Ages,” Blue Man Group have performed. The venue has also staged such headliners as Steely Dan and Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band. The Venetian is presenting the show, with GM Michael Gruber leading the Las Vegas production effort.

The hotel is anticipating international business in this pairing. Minogue is a major star in her native Australia, where she is the best-selling female artist ever in that country.

Minogue is also massively popular in the U.K. “Padam Padam” has grown into an anthem for the LGBTQ culture, played in Pride parades around the world. Minogue has long been a favorite of the LGBTQ community.

