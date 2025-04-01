64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Lady Gaga adds to Las Vegas Strip performances

Lady Gaga returning to Vegas
Lady Gaga accepts the innovator award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, ...
Lady Gaga accepts the innovator award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Lady Gaga performs during the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Pho ...
Lady Gaga performs during the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
More Stories
Cirque do Soleil Executive Vice Chairman Daniel Lamarre (second from left) is shown at the La C ...
Top Cirque du Soleil exec leaves company in latest spate of moves
Debbie Gibson performs at Nevada Ballet Theatre's Black & White Ball at Encore Las Vegas on Mar ...
Pop legend accepts prestigious honor, blazes through performance
Sphere's Exosphere shows an image of "Unity" performing this August, September and October. (Ke ...
Sphere production grows by a half-dozen shows
US singer Lionel Richie performs during a concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday ...
Hitmaker Lionel Richie adds 6 dates to Las Vegas Strip residency
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2025 - 12:58 pm
 

Lady Gaga is shooting a 3-ball on the Strip.

The pop superstar has added a third date, July 19, to her “Mayhem Ball” tour stop at T-Mobile Arena. Gaga announced the first two dates July 16-18, which kick off the tour. Tickets are on sale noon Thursday Pacific time at AXS.com.

Live Nation announced the tour Wednesday morning. The series support’s Gaga’s latest release, “Mayhem.” The series ends in November in Paris. It is highly unlikely the 14-time Grammy Award-winner will return to residency in Las Vegas until 2026.

“It’s doubtful she will be back in 2025 at Dolby,” says MGM Resorts International’s Executive Vice President of Entertainment Chris Baldizan. “We are thrilled to host her at T-Mobile in July and look forward to hopefully welcoming her back to Dolby in 2026.” MGM Resorts co-owns T-Mobile with AEG.

Gaga herself has not specified upcoming plans for Las Vegas, other than her own comments from the Dolby Live stage in July that she intends to come back.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES