Lady Gaga announces Haus Laboratories beauty line

Lady Gaga participates in the second annual Stonewall Day honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, hosted by Pride Live and iHeartMedia, in Greenwich Village on Friday, June 28, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga participates in the second annual Stonewall Day honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, hosted by Pride Live and iHeartMedia, in Greenwich Village on Friday, June 28, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga and Brian Newman are shown at a late-night gig at NoMad Restaurant on Sunday, June 9, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lady Gaga is launching her long-anticipated beauty line, Haus Laboratories, this September, exclusively on Amazon. She announced her plans for the line on her social media pages on Tuesday, with a pre-order sale set for Monday (fans can follow her Twitter and Instagram updates or go to hauslabs.com for information).

In announcing the new venture, Gaga says, “The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand, but that’s too bad,” in a video posted today on her Instagram account. “They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But at Haus Laboratories, we say beauty is how you see yourself.”

OUR HAUS. YOUR RULES. Available for pre-order 7.15. @ladygaga Music produced by BloodPop® and Tchami pic.twitter.com/XDdAk0zrUp — HAUS LABORATORIES (@hauslabs) July 9, 2019

The video shows the 33-year-old superstar and Park Theater resident headliner dancing with models in an assortment of makeup looks and gender interpretations. By signing up for the pre-sale offer, fans can be in the queue for two-day shipping. The line is also available on the Haus Labs website when sales go live in September.

Speculation about Gaga’s plans has been percolating for several months. Originally, fans anticipated the space that would become the display boutique Haus of Gaga at Park MGM would serve as a retailer for the line. Word from the hotel is there is not yet a formal plan to be made public for a retailer at Park MGM or any MGM Resorts hotels, which of course is subject to change. A retail partnership between the Park Theater performer and her host hotel company would be a natural move.

Gaga tells Business of Fashion she wold sell such items like sticks for the eyes, lips, and cheeks in kits priced at $49. The strategy is to appeal to a wide variety of customers. Additional details about the products are yet to be revealed, but Gaga says she is creating a line that fits her all-inclusive image and message.

“I have a platform in the world,” she told Business of Fashion. “God gave me this voice for a reason, I don’t know why, I ask myself that question all the time, but I’m sure as hell not going to put out a beauty brand that is going to drive insecurity and fear into people. This is about liberation.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.