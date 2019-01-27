Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper light up stage on Las Vegas Strip

Bradley Cooper showed up at Lady Gaga’s performance at Park Theater on Saturday night. He also showed up onstage for the Oscar-nominated aong “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.”

Bradley Cooper takes the stage during Lady Gaga’s show at Park Theater in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (Courtesy)

Well, this was a scene.

Cooper shouted, ”Hello, Vegas!“ as the crowd roared.

It was the first time the two have dueted on the song in a live performance. Gaga debuted the song in her production “Enigma” on opening night, Dec. 28.

Gaga is nominated for Best Actress, Cooper for Best Actor and the movie for Best Picture.

