Lady Gaga cancels Wednesday performance on Las Vegas Strip

Lady Gaga has missed a show for the first time in her dual Las Vegas Strip residencies at Park Theater. She called out Wednesday night, suffering from sinus and bronchial concerns.

Lady Gaga performs at Park Theater on Sunday, June 10, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s show was Gaga’s “Enigma” pop production, which she toggles with her “Jazz + Piano” showcase.

A statement issued by MGM Resorts International: “With her deepest regrets, Lady Gaga announces the cancelation of tonight’s performance at Park MGM because she is suffering from a sinus infection and bronchitis.

“She plans to return to the stage for her scheduled show on Friday. Refunds for tonight’s canceled performance will be issued at point of purchase.”

Gaga is the subject of a multi-page profile published Wednesday in Elle magazine, the interview conducted by Oprah Winfrey.