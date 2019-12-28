Lady Gaga checks out Mayfair Supper Club rehearsal

Lady Gaga stopped in Friday for a rehearsal of the club’s ongoing live performances after her “Enigma” show at Park Theater at Park MGM

Lady Gaga at Mayfair Supper Club on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Tony Tran)

Mayfair Supper Club doesn’t open until New Year’s Eve, but the nightspot at Bellagio already is establishing cool-hang buzz.

Lady Gaga stopped in Friday for a rehearsal of the club’s ongoing live performances after her “Enigma” show at Park Theater at Park MGM, just south of Bellagio on the Strip.

Gaga had in tow an intimate entourage of, oh, 100 backing dancers and assorted friends. Band leader Brian Newman, star of “After Dark” at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM, was in the mix.

This was no mere walk, through. Gaga reportedly hung for several hours, imbibing and dining and chatting and such during the performers’ rehearsal.

Mayfair opens New Year’s Eve. After that special-seating night, the club will be open 5 p.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays (last dinner reservation at 10:30 p.m.); and 5 p.m. to 3 am. Fridays and Saturdays (last dinner reservation at 1:30 a.m.). A Mayfair After Dark presentation runs 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with a DJ heading up a dance party and a late-night menu available. And there shall be jazz on the water with Jazz Sundays running 5 p.m. to midnight.

Mayfair originally was known as Fontana Bar from Bellagio’s opening until it was turned into Hyde Nightclub in 2011 through its closing in July.

As reported this month, the club will offer extensively designed numbers created by music director and multi-instrumentalist J.F. Thibeault (of “Zumanity” and “Viva Elvis” in Las Vegas) and choreographer Dana Foglia (who has worked extensively with Beyonce (most recently on her “I Am …” tour). Cirque du Soleil creative vets Nicky and Laetitia Dewhurst, who have twice headed up “One Night For One Drop,” have written the show’s script, and know that there is deft dialogue in Mayfair’s nightlong presentation.

Along with Reese, out of New York, and Steve Judkins of L.A. (both of whom performed at preview at Park MGM), the singing lineup features Lisa Marie Smith (“Pin Up” at the Strat and “Baz” at Palazzo Theater) and Jason Martinez (an original member of the “Jersey Boys” in Las Vegas).

The preview at Park MGM featured Judkins and Reese, Thibeault’s trio and a quartet of backing dancers.

