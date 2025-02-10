Lady Gaga excels at Super Bowl; Strip return still on hold

We expect Lady Gaga to be back in Las Vegas. The question is what type of show we would see.

A performer who had a far better Super Bowl than Patrick Mahomes, Lady Gaga was brilliant in her performance of “Hold My Hand” on Bourbon Street during Sunday’s pre-game show. The performance was a tribute to victims of the New Year’s Day truck attack in that party destination.

But Gaga’s return to the Strip is an uncertainty. The “Born This Way” pop pioneer is said to be in a holding pattern for a residency return in Las Vegas. She’s not the next act coming to Sphere, so don’t get excited. But her “Abracadabra” single has recharged her pop efforts. I expect her to return to Dolby Live, with a big “TBD” attached to that plan.

The question is what type of production we’ll see. Gaga’s fiance, Michael Polansky, has been supporting her recent pop endeavors — he’s the co-writer on her new song, “All I Need is Time,” written specifically for the “FireAid” benefit concert in L.A. on Jan. 30.

Polansky also was co-writer on “Disease,” released in October and the lead single for her upcoming “Mayhem” album due March 7. The “Jazz + Piano” headliner is clearly trending pop.

If form holds, the next production would be pop-driven and sample from her latest album. During her final”Jazz + Piano” bow at Dolby Live in July, she said, “When we come back, we hope you’ll come back. We’ll have a whole new show for you.”

Drag icon booked

RuPaul is finally headlining on the Strip.

The drag legend hosting a book signing at Flamingo Showroom on March 14. This is the paperback release of “The House of Hidden Meanings.”

From the official description, “If we’re all born naked and the rest is drag, this is RuPaul stripped bare. Allow your mind, body, and soul to be enveloped in RuPaul’s lyrically poignant stories on life, love, and finding your voice.”

The event offers a special VIP meet-and-greet. Go to ticketmaster.com/dragracevegas for intel.

The signing event is in the showroom that is the stage for “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” The brand’s creator is not in the stage show, which is tragic — tragic, I tell you!

But cast is updated: Ginger Minj, from “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Seasons 2 and 6; is the new host. Kylie Sonique Love, champion of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 6; and Morphine Love Dion and Plane Jane, both of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 16; are new to the show.

Familial Scinta action

Frankie Scinta’s next performance at Italian American Club Showroom is Feb. 21, on what would have been his late brother Joey’s 77th birthday. Joey was well-known for his Neil Diamond impression, calling out “I Am … I Said,” especially the lyric, “And no one heard at all, not even a CHAIR,” with great emphasis.

Joey was a special individual, a unique and warm talent, and an integral part of “The Scintas” early success in Las Vegas.

Righteousness abated

Bill Medley is feeling under the weather, and consequently the Righteous Brothers cut their Thursday performance at South Point Showroom. Medley had also been expected to join his Righteous performing partner, Bucky Heard, at the packed “Dennis Bono Show” on Thursday.

