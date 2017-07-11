Lady Gaga is hitting downtown Las Vegas … but when?

Exactly when and where Lady Gaga would perform her “Dive Bar Tour” show was a mystery Monday. The performance was expected to be Thursday, but might be moved to later in the summer.

Lady Gaga performs during halftime between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports)

Lady Gaga sashays off the stage to close her appearance at Encore Theater on Friday, Dec. 30 2016. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lady Gaga says she’s bringing her “Bud Light Dive Bar Tour” back for a one-night performance, and all indications are she’s hitting an intimate venue in downtown Las Vegas.

Exactly when and where this show will be was a mystery Monday. The performance was expected to be Thursday, but might be moved to later in the summer. Gaga has supplied much of the intrigue, announcing on her Twitter page on June 29 that she would perform a “Dive Bar Tour” show at a “secret location on 7/13.”

The artist, who is scheduled to headline T-Mobile Arena on her “Joanne” world tour on Aug. 11, updated her tweet Friday, saying “See U at the dive mar next week Monsters.” By then, it had become apparent she would play downtown Las Vegas this Thursday night, with The Space on 7th as the chosen (yet unconfirmed) destination.

But on Monday afternoon, reports from a number of sources familiar with the planned appearance were that Gaga’s dive-bar show would move to a later date. Options for an alternative site might also be reviewed.

If the date is shifted to later this summer, it would create a domino effect for future “Dive Bar” dates for emerging performers. Gaga was reported to be introducing two new artists at her show on Thursday, with those acts headlining “Dive Bar Tour” stops in Los Angeles on July 26, and New Orleans on Aug. 30.

In this fluid course of events, there are likely two scenarios: Gaga follows through with original plans to play somewhere downtown on Thursday night, or the performance is moved closer to her show at T-Mobile in August. Otherwise, scheduling is a concern, as Gaga’s “Joanne” tour begins Aug. 1 in Vancouver, Canada.

Gaga most recently performed in Las Vegas on Dec. 30 — a $1,000-$1,500-per-ticket VIP show at Encore Theater. In January, she said of a possible residency here, “I’m excited someday to do that. I love Las Vegas and the people there, and I love show business. I’m a real old-fashioned girl.”

Theater de Franco

Mat Franco is walkin’ in tall cotton, as they say. The Linq resort headliner had the Linq Showroom renamed for him Monday.

The 29-year-old champion of “America’s Got Talent” joined hotel President Eileen Moore in pulling the drape from the Mat Franco Theater. As they dropped the curtain, Franco noticed right away the “A” in “Franco” had been knocked askance. “If I was tall enough, I’d straighten that ‘A,’ ” said Franco, known for his attention to such minutiae.

Franco thus joins a high order of magic luminaries, among them David Copperfield, Penn & Teller, Criss Angel, Lance Burton and Siegfried & Roy, to perform in self-named theaters in Las Vegas.

“I have never made this a goal,” Franco said. “I’m really focused only on the show and working hard to make it great. This is an incredible honor, but I never planned or even expected it.”

Franco has logged more than 600 shows since opening at The Linq in August 2015, in the show produced by Base Entertainment of Las Vegas. As Base CEO Brian Becker said during Monday’s unveiling celebration, “We thought he would be successful, but we had no idea how much talent and charm he had to add to that success.”

Civillico in the air

On the topic of that Linq venue, one of its former headliners is yet to announce his return to the stage. We refer to the pilot of the fine family show “Comedy in Action,” Jeff Civillico, who was expected to return to the stage in the spring.

Since his days at the Imperial Palace Showroom (today the Mat Franco Theater), Civillico has performed at Bugsy’s Cabaret at Flamingo until leaving that venue last October for Anthony Cools’ room at Paris Las Vegas. Civillico had planned to perform once a week on Wednesdays, but never did open his show. The Cools room is currently home to Cools’ hypnosis show and “Sex Tips For Straight Women from a Gay Man.”

Civillico has not opened there, with no formal explanation as to why. He has recently undergone surgery on his left shoulder (his Instagram page shows him on vacation last month in New Orleans with a sling on his left arm). Civillico also underwent knee surgery shortly after he closed at Flamingo. He says to expect an update on the Paris show this month.

