Lady Gaga postpones Dive Bar Tour stop in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. (Matt Slocum/AP, File)

Know this, Monsters: There is to be no Lady Gaga on Thursday in Downtown Las Vegas.

Her show planned for Thursday night on her “Bud Light Dive Bar Tour” at a downtown location has been pushed back, the likelihood of which was reported in this column on Monday.

In a statement Tuesday, the contemporary music superstar said she is rehearsing for her upcoming “Joanne” world tour, which opens Aug. 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia and performs Aug. 11 in Las Vegas. Gaga said she is “working to reschedule a date as soon as possible.”

An educated assessment of Lady Gaga’s touring schedule, and plans for the “Bud Light Dive Bar Tour,” are that she would set a dive-bar show near the Aug. 11 date at T-Mobile. Gaga had performed series of “Dive Bar” shows last year as “Joanne” was released.

The #DiveBarTour was so much fun I had to make one more stop before the #JOANNEWorldTour. See you at a secret location on 7/13! @BudLight pic.twitter.com/30hycqpKCa — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) June 29, 2017

The brakes were put on plans for her performance downtown early Monday, as the anticipated location – The Place on 7th, just north of the downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino El Cortez – was named as Lady Gaga’s chosen venue. There is no word on the other two dates connected to Thursday’s show. The artist was to introduce two emerging acts, who would follow with performances in Los Angeles on July 26, and New Orleans on Aug. 30.

