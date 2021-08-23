Lady Gaga relaunching ‘Jazz + Piano’ in return to Las Vegas Strip

Lady Gaga is returning to the Las Vegas Strip this year. Her “Jazz + Piano” shows are the only dates announced.

Lady Gaga performs with bandleader Brian Newman in "Jazz + Piano" at Park Theater on Jan. 20, 2019. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Lady Gaga performs during her "Jazz + Piano" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

It’s all “Jazz + Piano” for Lady Gaga’s return to the Las Vegas Strip.

The superstar singer and actress announced she will be back on the Park Theater stage in October for nine performances of her “Jazz + Piano” show. Performances will take place Oct. 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30 and 31. Tickets starting at $90 (not including fees) for the general public will go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday.

Gaga’s show will require fans to provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event, or full vaccination for entry. Information can be found at parkmgm.com.

The October performances are, for the moment, Gaga’s only planned dates in Las Vegas this year. Her “Enigma” pop production still on hold.

“Jazz + Piano” is a showcase of jazz standards dating back nearly a century, with the recording superstar paying homage to such greats as Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald and Cole Porter. Gaga has frequently said from the stage that she convinced MGM Resorts International officials to run the “Jazz” show as a complement to “Enigma.”

As she called out to the crowd, the “Jazz” shows sold out faster than”Enigma.”

Gaga’s preparation for October dates at Park Theater was noted in this space in July. Park Theater is currently undergoing a name change to Dolby Live, but has not yet announced that new title.

Bandleader Brian Newman’s “After Dark” is also returning to NoMad Library with “Jazz + Piano” in October, with onsale information yet to be announced. Those shows start at 11:30 p.m., after Gaga’s performances. Newman finished a well-received, two-weekend series at NoMad on Saturday night.

This month, Gaga appeared in a format similar to “Jazz + Piano” with entertainment legend Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall to honor Bennett’s 95th birthday and also serve as a sendoff for his career. The show’s return coincides with the release of the duo’s upcoming album “Love For Sale,” which will be released on Oct. 1. Bennett appeared with Gaga twice at Park Theater.

