Lady Gaga rips Vice President Pence, wife at Las Vegas Strip show

Lady Gaga delivered a scorching criticism of Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, at the Park Theater on Saturday night.

Lady Gaga performs during her "Enigma" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on December 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Lady Gaga is shown during opening night at Park Theater on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at 2019 March for Life dinner in Washington, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Lady Gaga blew up Vice President Mike Pence and his wife with a searing tirade and blew out the power at the Park Theater on Saturday night.

Gaga delivered a scorching criticism of Pence and his wife, Karen, as she sat at the piano while performing “Million Reasons” Saturday night at Park MGM on the Strip.

Gaga passionately took issue with Karen Pence’s return to teaching art at Immanuel Christian School, a private K-8 school in Springfield, Virginia, that seeks to ban LGBTQ and LGBTQ-supportive teachers and students.

We need more people like Gaga to not be afraid and to speak up. What she says here, thank you for using your voice @ladygaga #ENIGMA ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜💖🖤 pic.twitter.com/kPmJim1VUp — Kara (@gagaamour) January 20, 2019

“And to Mike Pence who thinks that it’s OK that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ. You’re wrong. you’re the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian,” Gaga said as the crowd cheered.”I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

Gaga also referred to the government shutdown, which she blames on President Trump: “There are people that live paycheck to paycheck that need their money.”

Gaga speaking on Mike Pence and Trump’s shutdown at #ENIGMA tonight pic.twitter.com/BgUd4Rg52n — Lady Gaga (@GagaFanNews_) January 20, 2019

The show’s power cut during a moment in the performance that requires a lot of electricity, when Gaga rides a giant, Transformer-fashioned creature during the song “Scheiße.” As the power returned, she shouted, “I think we blew the (expletive) power out tonight!”

According to Twitter posts, the outage lasted for about 10 minutes, though there were glitches later in the show.

If he’s mad about that, he really wouldn’t have liked the Lady Gaga concert tonight. #enigma https://t.co/HBXCv7EYFo — Jacob Long (@JacobLongTV) January 20, 2019

Gaga debuts her “Jazz & Piano” big-band show, the first of nine such dates in the “Enigma” residency, Sunday night.

