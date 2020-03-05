Lady Gaga sets new dates — but not in Las Vegas

Brian Newman and Lady Gaga, perform at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Strip on New Year's Day Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lady Gaga at Mayfair Supper Club on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Tony Tran)

Lady Gaga performs during her "Jazz + Piano" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Lady Gaga has made an enigmatic announcement overnight.

The Park Theater headliner has added dates to her 2020 performance schedule — but not at the venue at Park MGM. Rather, Gaga has posted tour dates at 1 a.m. Wednesday night for an upcoming “Chromatica Ball” series, named for her upcoming sixth album, due April 10. Its first single, “Stupid Love,” was released last week.

According to Gaga’s Twitter and Instagram accounts, she plays Paris on July 24, London on July 30, Boston on Aug. 5, Toronto on Aug. 9, Chicago on Aug. 14 and New Jersey on Aug. 19.

A news release issued concurrently with Gaga’s own announcement report just those half-dozen shows. The specific sites listed are Paris at Stade de France, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Rogers Centre in Toronto, Fenway Park in Boston, the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Wrigley Field in Chicago and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The series is presented by Live Nation. which also presents Gaga’s dueling “Enigma” and “Jazz + Piano” shows in Las Vegas.

Neither MGM Resorts International officials nor Live Nation reps were immediately available for immediate comment on what Gaga’s plans mean, if anything, to the superstar’s hot-selling productions.

General Tickets for the summer tour are onsale March 13 for Paris, London, and Toronto; and March 16 for Boston, Chicago and New Jersey (for tour and ticket information, hit www.livenation.com).

No Las Vegas dates for “Enigma” or “Jazz + Piano” beyond May 16 are posted. She does have an option to continue through to 2021, if she wants to continue to the ball on the Strip.

