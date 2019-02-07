Lady Gaga to perform at Sunday’s Grammy Awards show

Bradley Cooper takes the stage during Lady Gaga’s show at Park Theater in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

Lady Gaga performs during her "Jazz & Piano" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Lady Gaga performs during her "Jazz & Piano" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Lady Gaga is expected to perform “Shallow” on Sunday’s Grammy Awards telecast. It won’t be a duet, though.

The Park Theater headliner has been added to the lengthy list of performers at Sunday’s show, set to air live at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS. Alicia Keys is the host.

A six-time Grammy winner, Gaga is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written For Visual Media for “Shallow” from “A Star is Born.” But her duet partner in the film, Bradley Cooper, will not perform during the telecast from Staples Center in L.A. He’s scheduled to be in London representing the movie at the British American Film Awards (BAFTA).

Apart from their scene in the film, Gaga and Cooper have performed the song once, during his unbilled appearance Jan. 26 at Park Theater.

Gaga is also nominated for the Grammy for Pest Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne.” Those added this week to the list of performers include On The Record headliner Mark Ronson, Chloe X Halle, Dua Lipa, St. Vincent and Travis Scott. Previously announced artists include pop legend and Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas headliner Diana Ross, upcoming Kaos at the Palms headliner Cardi B., J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Arturo Sandoval, and Young Thug.

Also,Yolanda Adams, Andra Day and Fantasia will honor the late Aretha Franklin.

