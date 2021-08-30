Lady Gaga VIP package most expensive ever for MGM residency show

MGM Resorts International is tapping into Lady Gaga’s high ticket demand with “Back in the Haus,” five VIP offers that pairs suites with premium show tickets.

Lady Gaga performs during her 'JAZZ & PIANO' residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on Jan. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Brian Newman and Lady Gaga, perform at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Strip on New Year's Day Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lady Gaga performs at Park Theater on Sunday, June 10, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mike Thompson, left and Jerry Thompson of Light Forge Studios interview Strip headlining circus performer Gregory Popovich at Art Houz Theaters on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

This Monster Ball is a high-end affair.

MGM Resorts International is tapping into Lady Gaga’s high ticket demand with “Back in the Haus,” five VIP offers that pairs suites with premium show tickets. These upscale packages are expected to be offered to the public as early as Monday, timed to Gaga’s nine “Jazz & Piano” shows at Park Theater from Oct. 14-31.

The most lavish option, “I Want Your Everything,” runs $10,619 for four guests ($2,655 apiece), with suite options at Aria, Bellagio and Park MGM. The offer includes four VIP banquet seats for the show, three nights in the Penthouse Suite, including a $500 food-and-beverage credit, and $250 spa credit, among other amenities.

That package marks the highest VIP price point for a residency show ever at MGM Resorts. The offer surpasses Bruno Mars’ “24 Karat Gold” offer, set for his return in July.

The VIP offers categorized by Gaga references and lyrics. The terms surfaced over the weekend through an internal memo, which is planned to be emailed to about 3 million guests. Information about the entire lineup is available on the company’s website at mgmresorts.com.

After “Everything,” the other Gaga packages include:

— “Little Monsters.” Four VIP tickets, two king or queen rooms for four guests over three nights, $400 F&B credit, $7,838 ($1,959 per guest).

— “Bad Romance, Great View.” Two VIP floor-center tickets, premium suite at Aria or Bellagio, or a queen room with a Strip view at Park MGM over three nights, $200 F&B credit, $3,249 ($1,624 per guest).

— “Gaga, Oh La La.” Two floor tickets, VIP check-in at Park MGM with a $200 food credit, $2,249 ($1,124 per person).

— “Your Room, Her Haus.” Two lower-bowl tickets, VIP check-in, $100 F&B credit, $1,919 ($959).

As previously announced, entry to all Lady Gaga shows requires either a proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (in line with CDC guidelines) or a proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending. The proof must be provided through the Clear mobile app, or other verification method approved by MGM Resorts. Those directives, too, are on the company website.

Pet sounds

Gregory Popovich hosts the only production show in Las Vegas that co-stars house pets. The veteran Strip headliner, who uses upward of 30 pets in his show at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, has premiered “Popovich: Road To Hollywood” this month at Art Houz Theaters in downtown Las Vegas.

We remember, some 20 years ago, talking to Popovich at Carousel Bar during his days at Circus Circus Midway. He has since taken on his own show, suitable for all ages, in V Theater’s 2:30 p.m. slot.

Trained in the Moscow Circus and an alum of Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Popovich would seem a fine addition to a Cirque du Soleil spectacle. He was offered such a role, just before signing on at Circus Circus, but declined the Cirque option.

Popovich was working with Ringling for two years as Cirque was developing “Mystere” at Treasure Island and also touring “Saltimbanco” internationally. Popovich is also a world-class juggler and acrobatic comic, something that caught the eye of Cirque founder Guy Laliberte.

“Guy had an idea for a new act with some physical comedy,” Popovich said just before the film’s premiere last Monday. “But Cirque is a big structure, a big company where you can’t improvise. They give you a very nice idea, nice costume, music, but no change for five years.”

Popovich instead took an opportunity to bring an innovated show with trained shelter animals to Circus Circus. Toiling for a few dozen folks in the no-cover circus performances might not have been as prominent as working a Cirque production. But Popovich says he was fulfilled artistically.

“They said, ‘As long as you don’t ask for extra money, you can do what you want,’ ” Popovich said. “I felt freedom there, I could practice and develop my act as much as I want.”

Popovich thus left an offer to travel the world with “Saltimanco,” and also, potentially, perform in “Mystere” on the Strip.

“I said, ‘Guy, I like your imagination and I like your show, but I am going to Circus Circus,’ ” Popovich said. “I then had my dream to work in Las Vegas.”

Cool Hang Alert

Multifaceted singer Kelly Vohnn and master pianist Keith Thompson perform “Wine Wednesdays” at The Space at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Elyzabeth Diaga of “Queens of Rock” at Mosaic on the Strip guest-stars. Tickets are $25 and includes a tasting with featured wines from Ferrari-Carano Winery. Thompson is a serious wine connoisseur, and knows not to place his glass on the keys.

