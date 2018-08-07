Lady Gaga will open Las Vegas residency in December

Lady Gaga has proven in her live performances in Las Vegas she can deliver spectacles and shows with a cabaret vibe.

Lady Gaga signs her two-year, multishow contract to perform at The Park Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Alex Dolan)

She’ll deliver both styles in her upcoming residency at Park Theater at Park MGM. It all starts 8 p.m. Dec. 28.

The double dose is: “Lady Gaga Enigma,” a new production show peppered with her many hits; and “Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano,” a more casually and intimately staged showcase of her familiar songs and numbers from the Great American Songbook.

In short, these are two separate productions from the pop superstar, who has most recently played the Strip at T-Mobile Arena in December. She has formally committed to at least 27 dates through 2019.

In a statement from today’s announcement, Lady Gaga said, “I can’t wait to share ‘Enigma’ with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before.

“It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music.”

MGM Resorts International President Bill Hornbuckle said, “Working with Lady Gaga and her team has been a career highlight for me. What she is planning for Las Vegas audiences is nothing short of spectacular. Welcoming her into our family will firmly position Park MGM as the city’s most exciting new destination.”

Tickets for both productions, with 8 p.m. show times, start at $77.90 (not including fees) and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday. A limited number of VIP packages including meet and greets also will be available. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or online at Ticketmaster.com or GagaVegas.com. Tickets also can be purchased through the MGM Resorts International Call Center at (866) 740-7711.

Ticketmaster site specifies with show she’ll perform. The first “Jazz & Piano” show listed Jan. 20. She’s also scheduled 8 p.m Dec. 30-31. The Gaga shows are a production partnership of MGM Resorts, Citi credit-card company and Live Nation.

The Park Theater is also reportedly planning a yet-unannounced residency for classic-rock icons Aerosmith next year. Stevie Wonder is currently headlining the theater on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Lady Gaga is also co-starring in the upcoming remake of “A Star is Born,” opposite Bradley Cooper, who directs. The film opens to wide release Oct. 5, and her performance is said to be terrific.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.