‘Lady Like’ to bow out as Virgin Hotels builds concert series

A scene from " “Lady Like – A Retro Modern Burlesque Show,” which opened Oct. 28, 2023, at Virgin Hotel's 24 Oxford. (LadyLikeShow.com)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2025 - 1:21 pm
 
Updated May 14, 2025 - 1:30 pm

“Lady Like: A Modern Burlesque Show” is a retro show that is about to be part of Virgin Hotels’ history.

The sexy-funny, original production at 24 Oxford closes May 31, hotel officials confirmed Wednesday. The show opened Oct. 28, 2023, after a quick but impressive run at the since-razed Mosaic on the Strip.

The talented choreography team of Jaimee Gallego and Summer Soltis created and directed the production, with comic host and singer Maren Wade the primary star. Last month, Vegas comic Jaclyn Marfuggi Caprio filled the lead role.

Punctuated by striptease numbers, the show was a send-up of 1950s and ’60s female stereotypes. Highlights included vintage coffee and office-equipment commercials showing women totally subservient to their husbands or bosses. Wade read a tutorial, dramatic reading of Cardi B’s “WAP,” seemingly unaware of the song’s vulgarities.

Despite its artistic appeal, the production is the latest casualty of a lackluster ticket market across the city, especially among small-scaled shows.

Officials said that “Lady Like” is a “successful show,” but now a piece of the hotel’s tradition of top-line entertainment. The next order of business, and recreation, is Sugar Ray at the Live on the Lawn concerts. The ’90s stalwarts kick off the series, which runs weekends on the hotel’s Event Lawn through the “Pop 2000 Tour” on Oct. 3.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

