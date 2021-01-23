Larry King once held court on the Strip

Media personality Larry King on the red carpet before Keep Memory Alive's 21st annual Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden on Thursday, April 27, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Larry King, who died Saturday at age 87, once held court in the same Las Vegas Strip venue that hosted King Arthur.

Encore Theater was the venue, June 2009 the time, and King’s storytelling the show when King played a one-off for then-resort owner Steve Wynn. That was the same venue where “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” with John O’Hurley in the lead as King Arthur, ran in residency from 2006-08. Danny Gans and Garth Brooks would follow.

In that show, which opened with King’s wife, Shawn, singing a few standards, King covered a lot of territory from his broadcast career. He told dished about celebs, told some jokes and spun some tales that took up to 10 minutes to finish. He capped the night with a Q&A with the audience.

He didn’t duck a question about his worst guest, film legend Robert Mitchum. As King recalled his frustration,“It was all one-word answers, ‘Nope, yep, maybe, yep, yep, nope, yep, nope, yep, nope.’ What about some of the greatest directors you’ve worked with, like John Huston? ‘When you’ve seen one, you’ve seen ’em all.’ Twenty minutes felt like two hours, but afterward my producer said we need to book him again. The ratings went through the roof!”

He also said Marlon Brando kissed him at the end of their first interview. “And, you know, I can’t stop thinking of him!” King joked.

The night was remarkable as it was the first time I’d seen Wynn with his future wife, Andrea Hissom, who attended together. Business tycoon and philanthropist Warren Buffett was in the same row. I also spotted Tom Brady, then of the Patriots, walking quickly through the Esplanade. Quite a night.

In 2010, I ran into King again at the “Rock For The Cure” Nevada Cancer Institute gala at Aria, which King emceed. At the time, such social media platforms as Facebook and Twitter were on the rise and King had just set up his @KingsThings Twitter handle. I asked him how he was adapting to the times.

“It’s like owning a grocery store when AM/PM started. Or having a horse and buggy when cars came out,” he said. “You can’t do anything about it. It’s so spread out, and I’m not sure if the journalism is better. There’s more of it, and everybody’s a journalist now. But it forges more rumors, more heresy, and everybody’s a blogger.”

King then added. “You can’t fight it. Don’t bother trying, either.”

We talked once more at the 2017 Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala at MGM Grand. He got a laugh when asked about the award he’d won on streaming show “Larry King Now” on the web network Ora TV.

“I just won a Webby Award, for the best personality on the Internet,” said the man who won two Peabody Awards and 10 Cable ACE Awards in his storied career. “But where is it? Where is the internet? I can’t find it … but it is what it is.”

