Las Vegan Zak Bagans buying house tied to 1969 Manson murders

Zak Bagans’ fascination with Charles Manson has expanded to the purchase of an infamous Los Angeles residence.

Ghost hunter Zak Bagans poses with his Dybbuk Box, known as the world's most haunted object, at Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum in downtown Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Hilltop home in Los Angeles' Los Feliz district, shown Aug. 11, 1969, where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were found murdered by the Manson family members the day before. (AP Photo, File)

An aerial view of the home of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in the Los Feliz district of Los Angeles, Aug. 13, 1969. The home is one of the Los Angeles houses where followers of Charles Manson committed notorious murders in 1969. (AP Photo, File)

Zak Bagans of "Ghost Adventurers" on Travel Channel shows a painting of Charles Manson, with Manson's ashes used for the eyes, at Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum, July 28, 2018. (Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum).

Bagans bought the home once owned by Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, who were stabbed to death by Manson family members on Aug. 10, 1969. Celeb website TMZ was first to report the purchase of the home in the Los Feliz area, near the iconic Hollywood sign.

Bagans reportedly paid close to the $1.98 million asking price. The sale is to close in early September.

In a text Thursday, Bagans said he is not announcing what he wants to do with the 16,000-square-foot home, where Manson’s followers stabbed to death the LaBiancas a day after murdering actress Sharon Tate and four others.

“I’m not giving out any information about what I want to do with the house at this time,” Bagans said. “Aside from its gruesome history, the home has beautiful views.”

The home also features two bedrooms, two baths and a backyard pool. Over the years, the residence has been the center of reports of paranormal activity.

The sale was announced a day before the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s feature film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which revolves around the Manson family murders.

Bagans, a Las Vegas resident, hosts the long-running spirit-chasing series “Ghost Adventures” on Travel Channel. His Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum on East Charleston Road, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard, is home to such Manson-related artifacts as the hospital gown Manson died in (which holds some of his bodily fluids), a portrait painted with Manson’s ashes in the eyes and bone fragments from the cult leader’s body.

In April, Bagans released “Charles Manson: The Funeral” documentary on Reelz. The movie was a partnership between the TV personality and Manson’s grandson Jason Freeman. Among the scenes was footage of Manson’s open-casket service.

