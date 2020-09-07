Las Vegas’ Alan Silva is caped crusader on ‘AGT’

Eager to portray a superhero, Alan Silva says, “I wish we, as acrobats, would not get put in the box.”

Alan Silva is seen on "America's Got Talent."

A screen grab of Ben Carey, left, Bryan Hopkins, right and Chris and Ashely Reeve performing the new coronavirus-support song, "Be The Change." (Elvis Monroe)

Owner Bobby Kingston, right, says a toast as he plays with his band on the final night before Saddle N Spurs Saloon closes again due to COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As Alan Silva spun in silk, high above the “America’s Got Talent” judges, judge Howie Mandel yelled, “He looks like a superhero!”

The description fit the fit acrobat. Silva, an aerialist in “Zumanity” since the show opened in 2003, has wanted to be a superhero since he was a kid.

“I used to watch all the superhero TV shows and movies, all the time, growing up,” says Silva, who has reached the “AGT” semifinals and returns to action at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. “I loved the first ‘Conan’ movie, with Arnold Schwarzenegger. I had a Superman shirt and cape. I would just wear it all day long.”

Silva is among a quartet of Vegas performers ascending to the show’s semifinals. Brett Loudermilk, Max Major and Jonathan Goodwin are all set to perform Sept. 15.

Silva, a 17-year Vegas resident, wants to act as a superhero, on TV or in film. He’s a compelling performer and actually has an acting credit, as the jester in 2007’s “Beowolf.” It was a bit role that didn’t lead to any additional acting work, but Silva is confident he can command a leading role.

“I wish we, as acrobats, would not get put in the box,” Silva says. “We are general artists. I would love to be able to act, show that I can perform in that role. My body type is small, of course, but I am fit, I’m strong and I can expand what I’ve been doing onstage.”

Silva performed an aerial act similar to what we have seen on the Strip for years, but added a new dimension with dozens of metal spikes below him for the closing Death Drop.

“They were asking me, ‘Are these spikes all real?’ ” Silva says. “They were all real, and they were really sharp.”

Silva performed to the disco-styled “Stupid Love” by Lady Gaga, a selection by the producers. It wasn’t his first choice. “Born This Way,” also a Gaga hit, would have matched the moment.

But there is a line in the song Silva likes.

“She says, ‘I just want to be loved,’ and that’s how I feel. I just want to be accepted, and loved, for who I am and how I look.”

Back on the horse

Saddles N Spurs Saloon owner and local musician Bobby Kingston returned live music to his restaurant and tavern over the weekend.

Kingston says he is not waiting for a formal go-ahead from OSHA to return musicians to his stage. On Aug. 29, the statewide occupational safety agency ordered Kingston to pull the music, or shut down the business entirely. He says he has attempted to reconcile the matter, but has been provided no direction.

Kingston, you might be aware, is an active critic of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s pandemic reopening guidelines. The owner of the 36-year-old tavern headed up the group of 37 Clark County bars across that filed a lawsuit challenging the governor’s statewide shutdown mandate.

That effort failed in court. But once more, Kingston is presenting musicians onstage nightly. None are considered “headliners,” in his (or anyone’s) estimation. He’s not paying for any promotion or advertising. There is no cover charge or ticket price required. The format is “ambient music,” as is required by the governor.

Kingston’s mirth-some method of promotion is to post on social media: “SNS SALOON HAS UNADVERTISED AMBIENT LIVE MUSIC WITHOUT HEADLINERS WHILE YOU EAT” and a list of what’s planned each night. “MON – ROCK DUO 6-9 P.M. TUE – COUNTRY DUO 6-10 P.M.” and so on.

Kingston was emboldened to return live music to the honky tonk and restaurant after coverage of the governor seated near the stage at Monzu Italian Oven surfaced on Aug. 31. The governor’s visit was just one night after Saddle N Spurs was warned about staging live, ambient music.

Kingston is planning to enjoy some live music, as a customer, this week. He’s planning to visit the Mauros, as he and Naomi Mauro had a friendly chat over the weekend. He might even request what is now known as the “Sisolak Table.” Cue the band …

Lewis and Labor Days

We always recall entertainment legend Jerry Lewis this time of year, as he helmed the MDA Labor Day Telethon from 1966-2010. I spent the last three telethons with him at the South Point. Several Vegas headliners performed on the show, with Carrot Top, Terry Fator andmembers of Cirque shows among them. Frequent Vegas headliner Tony Orlando co-hosted the MDA Telethon for several years.

On Sunday, Lewis’ daughter, Danielle, passed along a priceless YouTube video of Charo’s MDA Telethon appearance at South Point in 2009. She enthusiastically performed her cover of Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop The Music” with a pair of backing dancers in pink-sequined shirts.

About two minutes in, the Latina flame-thrower approaches Lewis, seated onstage, and performs a her trademark “Cuchi-Cuchi” move. She also lightly slaps Lewis across the cheek.

Lewis has this perplexed look on his face, as if to say, “Cut to the tote board!” Priceless stuff. Miss that man.

Thompson in ‘Glass’

A stream to catch: Vegas pianist and composer Keith Thompson is hosting a livestream of “God Lives In Glass” at 6 p.m. Friday. This is a recast of Thompson’s original, 9/11-inspired musical piece that played the Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall in November 2015.

The project was loaded with Vegas stars and a choir featuring stage veterans along with singers from Community Lutheran Church. Thompson will be joined on the livestream by pianist and music director Philip Fortenberry, and vocalists Janien Valentine and Joe Barbera. Tickets are $12, with proceeds going to the TCS (The Composers Showcase) Entertainment Relief Fund established by Thompson this year, to help sidelined Las Vegas entertainment professionals. Go to GodLivesInGlass.com for more information, and to donate.

Unbilled no more!

We caught column fave Ben Carey of Elvis Monroe and Lighthouse and performing partner, singer-songwriter John Allred hustling to Barbershop at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday night. The duo is performing there regularly, should you be interested in an ambient music experience. And also, food.

Remembering Esther Lynn

On the topic of The Composers Showcase, we mark the passing of Esther Lynn on Aug. 22 at age 80. Esther was a relentless supporter of that monthly presentation, and many others around town.

I met Esther at one of the first TCS shows, about 14 years ago. She authored her own about-town column under the name Claire Voyant, and was always eager to dish about the Vegas entertainment scene.

Esther followed TCS around town, to several venues (including the cabaret room at Liberace Museum) before it settled in at the Smith Center in 2012. She pushed for the ADA-compliant sidewalk and curb cuts at the Smith Center, allowing easier access for motorized scooters and wheelchairs.

I always said if there was one person who attended more Composers Showcase nights than I, it was Esther. She always had seat reserved, where she jotted all the names into a notepad. That’s how I remember her. Rest well, Claire Voyant.

