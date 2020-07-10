Las Vegas all-stars promise ‘Someday We’ll Be Together’

Organizer Patty Molloy says, “I knew there was a song out there that matched the times we are going through.”

Patty Molloy was finishing an aerobics workout in her home in Las Vegas when “Someday We’ll Be Together” played on her playlist.

Molloy plays the song to cool down. But this time, it fired her up.

“I thought this song would be a great option to show a positive message, for artists who really feel we will be together again,” Molloy says. “I was looking for song that would have a binding message, and that’s how I found it.”

The video with an all-star lineup of Las Vegas entertainers was released Thursday afternoon on YouTube and the Positively Listening Radio Facebook page.

Molloy’s focus on the positive is entirely in character. She is owner and founder of Positive Listening Radio, an internet radio outlet dedicated to uplifting, inspirational music of all genres.

“I originally wanted ‘We Are the World,’ which had already been done,” Molloy says. “I knew there was a song out there that matched the times we are going through. The lyrics of this one are perfect to show we will get through this and come out stronger.”

The video began to take shape in May, just after Molloy’s epiphany. She first contacted Ray Allaire of the Vegas cover bands Windjammers and Phoenix, who handled the audio mixing. Her husband, guitarist Paul Molloy, headed up the video production and veteran Vegas musician and vocalist Robby Wingfield blended the voices.

This version follows Vonda Shepard’s 1999 arrangement of the Supremes’ original hit from 1961.

The resulting video brings the chills. The performers in play are a video reminder of the city’s vast musical talent: Jerry Lopez of Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns and Windjammers on guitar and vocals; Walfredo Reyes Jr. of Chicago on drums; Jamie Hosmer of Santa Fe and Windjammers on Hammond B-3 and vocals; Frankie Moreno on piano and vocals; Michael Johnson of Windjammers on vocals; Vegas favorites Clint Holmes and Kelly Clinton-Holmes on vocals; jazz great Michelle Johnson on vocals; Christine Shebeck, who has appeared at several Vegas venues, on vocals; singer-songwriter Janien Valentine of “The Scintas” show and Mayfair Supper Club on vocals; Amanda King of several Vegas venues on vocals; and Tony Davich of Santa Fe and Phoenix on vocals.

“It was an amazing video,” says Reyes, a Las Vegan who attended the UNLV School of Music and befriended Lopez before joining Chicago. “Patty and Paul kicked (butt).”

These collective videos are not easy to produce, given the distance of the performers in their unlike environments.

“All of these artists had to perform as if they were singing together while they were apart,” Molloy said. “Separately, they were able to send the message of the song. I could have honestly had 50 more artists from Las Vegas in this project. That’s how much talent we have in this city.”

Clearing the bar

In the wake of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive that bars return to Phase One reopening provisions, MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment are reviewing all live performances at their open bars and lounges and, in MGM’s instance, Mayfair Supper Club.

Notoriety at Neonopolis is closing temporarily and plans to move to a livestream format. Venue proprietor Ken Henderson is also examining options after a visit from city of Las Vegas officials on Thursday. There is no solid plan for how, or if, live shows will continue, though “Hilarious 7” and Tenors of Rock shows scheduled for this weekend are off.

The Cat’s Meow, the karaoke fortress at Neonopolis, called it even before Sisolak’s message Thursday night. That venue closed July 3 after it had been cited for Phase Two violations. General manager Michael Markowski said in a text issued through Neonopolis owner Rohit Joshi: “We are volunteering to help curve the COVID for the community.”

The Cat’s Meow decision could only help improve COVID-19 reopening compliance. The club’s social media pages show many maskless revelers gathered at close range while singing at the club.

There is no word on the future of Don’t Tell Mama, on Neonopolis’ first floor. Singer/pianist Kenny Davidsen said Thursday night that he has yet to be given formal direction from owners Minh and Joanna Pham on how to proceed.

Davidsen is set to perform his regular piano show Friday night at Tuscany’s Piazza lounge (which serves food early in his set); the bar itself is to be closed. Italian American Club has taken down a scheduled a performance in its redesigned showroom by Vegas vet Jimmy Hopper on Friday night, the venue’s grand reopening. The lounge and restaurant remain open.

