Las Vegas already climbing back with nearly 40 shows

Las Vegas’ recovery from pandemic is in gear, with nearly 40 ticketed shows onstage right now.

Alex Biffin, middle, leads the return of Thunder From Down Under at Thunderland Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Founding members of the Jabbawockeez, from left, Kevin Brewer, Phi Nguyen, Joe Larot, and Rynan Paguio appear on stage before "Timeless" at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Piff The Magic Dragon (John van der Put), the Squire (Brett Alters), showgirl Jade Simone and comic/writer Matt Donnelly are shown in Piff's benefit show for Las Vegas first responders and front-line health workers at Flamingo Showroom on Tuesday, Oct. 27. (Edison Graff)

Piff the Magic Dragon and crew. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Squire (Brett Alters) is shown onstage at Flamingo Showroom on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

An audience of mannequin heads seated for Tape Face's show at Harrah's Showroom is shown on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

WWE champ Barry Ashley (left) is shown with Chef Barry Dakake at Barry's Downtown Prime on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Barry's Downtown Prime)

Sam Wills, aka Tape Face, is shown at Harrah's Showroom on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

An early look at the crowd at "X Country" at Harrah's Cabaret on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Jabbawockeez perform in their production, "Timeless," at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Jabbawockeez perform in their production, "Timeless," at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A mandated distance of 25 feet between the stage and audience is seen before "Timeless" by the Jabbawockeez at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A scene from the return Thunder From Down Under at Thunderland Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brad Garrett is shown wearing his protective hazmat suit at the reopening of his Brad Garrett's Comedy Club at Studio A & B at MGM Grand on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A look at a rehearsal of "Fantasy," which has moved from 350-capacity Atrium Showroom to 1,500-capacity Luxor Theater on Monday, Nov. 3, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Murray Sawchuck is shown onstage at Laugh Factory at the Tropicana on Friday, Dec. 27, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Gazillionaire and Penny Pibbets are shown in the return of "Absinthe" at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Lucia's bubble act is shown during the return of "Absinthe" at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Oct. 28,2020. (Spiegelworld)

Former WWE champ Chris Jericho is shown with the cast of "X Burlesque," joined by interloper "Red Cup Geoff," on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Stabile Productions)

Last week I was doing a little clerical work, checking a Las Vegas production company’s on-sale dates, and ran across something remarkable: A long line of ticketed shows, taking almost the whole screen on the KatsTop laptop.

Just like the old days, almost. Lined up were more than three dozen ongoing shows (39 by my count) being performed in Las Vegas right now. I would expect any other international city would be encouraged to have safely returned to that volume of live entertainment during a pandemic.

This, almost a year to the day after live entertainment across the city was closed in the statewide COVID shutdown of nonessential businesses.

That count falls far short of what Las Vegas has offered in the “old” normal. The stats vary depending on openings and closings and pauses and such, but the city presented about 150 ticketed shows per night before COVID hit. Again, Las Vegas sets its own standard with its pure volume of live entertainment offerings.

Checking the latest list Sunday, Matt Stabile of Stabile Productions said, “It’s pretty impressive, considering that we had like five shows going when we started reopening. But there is demand. The town is getting much busier. All of our shows have been selling out. It’s a lower capacity, of course, but it has been crazy, all week.”

A canvassing of the city’s ticketed shows, ongoing right now, gives reason for encouragement. Recent relaxing of maximum capacities for public gatherings to 50-percent of a venue’s fire-code capacity, and the removal of the 25-foot ‘Moat’ at the front of stages, has quickened the pace of the city’s return to live entertainment.

Following is the hot list of headliners and production shows you can see as the one-year shutdown anniversary approaches Thursday night:

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Palace: “Absinthe,” returning Wednesday, Spiegeltent at Roman Plaza.

Harrah’s: “X Country” at Harrah’s Cabaret. “Tape Face” at Harrah’s Showroom.

Flamingo: Piff The Magic Dragon, Flamingo Showroom. “X Burlesque,” X Burlesque Theatre.

Bally’s: “Extravaganza,” Jubliee Theater.

Information: Caesars.com

MGM Resorts International

MGM Grand: David Copperfield, David Copperfield Theater. Jabbawockeez, MGM Grand Garden Arena. Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club, Underground promenade.

New York-New York: Terry Fator, returning Thursday night, New York-New York Theater (former Zumanity Theater).

Luxor: Carrot Top, “Fantasy,” Luxor Theater.

Excalibur: “Australian Bee Gees Show,” “Thunder From Down Under,” Thunderland Showroom.

Information. MGMResorts.com

Tropicana

Rich Little, Murray Sawchuck, Laugh Factory comedy lineup, Laugh Factory Comedy Club.

Information: Troplv.com

The Strat

“MJ Live,” returning Thursday, The Strat Showroom. L.A. Comedy Club, retail promenade.

Information: Thestrat.com

Tuscany Suites

“The Rat Pack is Back,” temporary Copa Room, hotel’s second level.

Information: Tuscanylv.com

Downtown Grand

Don Barnhart’s comedy lineup, Pauly Shore, Delirious Comedy Club.

Information: Downtowngrand.com

Alexis Park

“BurlesQ,” “Rock Candy,” “The Man Who Knows” starring Alain Nu, “The Big Little Variety Show,” “Late Night Magic,” “Jokesters Comedy Club, “All Motown,” “Amazing Magic With Tommy Wind.”

Information: TicketKite.com

Notoriety at Neonopolis

“The Regeneration Series” starring Clint Holmes and jazz keyboardist Tom Schuman, “Faaabulous The Show,” “Hootenany” with Jimmy Denning of Tenors of Rock and Vinny “Vin A.” Adinolfi of Bronx Wanderers, “Four Funny Comics,” “M Is For Magic,” starring David Goldrake, “Totaly Mental” starring Vinny Grosso, “Motown Extreme.”

Information: Notorietylive.com

Mosaic On The Strip

“Queens Of Rock,” “Aussie Heat.”

Information: Mosaiconthestrip.com

The Space

Comic John Caparulo (late of Harrah’s) in “Uncapped Comedy,” main room. The Space hosts several one-off performances, limited engagements and (of course) Mondays Dark charity shows every other week.

Information: Thespacelv.com

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club

“Sexxy” starring Jennifer Romas.

Information: Vegashustlerclub.com

Coming soon?

Any headliner or show not listed in that stretch is yet to be announced, or (such as Gordie Brown at Golden Nugget on March 25) opening at a later date. The lineup does not include Cirque du Soleil’s plans to bring back its five Strip shows beginning July 4. Nor does it account for the many resident Strip headliners on the tarmac, starting with Barry Manilow’s scheduled return to Westgate Las Vegas in June. Usher’s residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace is next in line in July, continuing with Donny Osmond at Harrah’s in late-August.

And add to the ticketed lineup such ongoing “ambient” performances as shows at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio, Italian American Club and The Vegas Room. Several hotel-casino venues are currently offering free lounge entertainment, leading with Le Cabaret at Paris and Indigo at Bally’s; Napoleon’s in Le Boulevard betweent those two casinos; Harrah’s Piano Bar (topped by Pete “Big Elvis” Vallee) and Carnaval Court (my buddies in the Original Chaos classic-rock band); and the just-expanded 1923 Prohibition Bar at Mandalay Bay, with Nieve Malandra now in residency.

It’s a lot, unless measured pre-COVID business in Las Vegas, which sets its own standard. But to answer the question about whether the city can regain its stature as entertainment capital of the world, check the scoreboard. It’s already on its way.

EJY recovering

Eric Jordan Young was a late call-out from his scheduled performance at The Space on Saturday. He had good reason. EJY was rushed to the emergency room Friday night with abdominal pain, and underwent appendectomy surgery Saturday morning. The malady was caught before any rupture, but …

“Ooh, it was bad,” Young said Sunday just as he was returning home. “I’ve never been in that position, to have to walk away from a performance. I was so ill was hoping everyone understood ‘the show must go on’ mentality wasn’t going to work this time. There was no way I would have been able to perform.”

Young is known for his durability. He pulled a 12-show-per-week schedule for four years in “Vegas! The Show.” His next booked gig is April 29, a return with “The Cocktail Cabaret” at Italian American Club. As the headliner says, “That should be enough time to make sure I’m back in performing condition.”

Who Was Where

The city’s reopening is leading to some celeb sightings. Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden was at Barry’s Downtown Prime steakhouse at Circa Las Vegas. So was Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (separate tables). WWE heavyweight champ Bobby Lashley was in the house Friday night, easily recognizable as he carried his title belt into the kitchen for a photo opp with Chef Barry Dakake.

Actress Leona Lewis was at Top Golf at MGM Grand on Saturday afternoon, sipping mimosas with friends. No word on if she broke out the sticks.

Another WWE star, Chris Jericho, took in “X Burlesque” on Saturday. His photo op was a classic. Our friend known simply as Red Cup Geoff stripped off his shirt and photo-bombed the whole cast, along with co-producers Angela Stabile and Tiffany Mondell. That’s him, far right, but not far right enough. Pretty funny, actually. But next time keep your shirt on and leave the comedy to Nancy Ryan.

