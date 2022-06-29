Las Vegas broadcast icon Dave Courvoisier leaving KTNV

Veteran broadcast journalist Dave Courvoisier announced on the air Tuesday he is stepping down from his anchor spot at KTNV Channel 13.

Dave Courvoisier is seen at the KLAS-TV Channel 8 anchor desk. (KLAS-TV)

Saying, “Even encores have to end,” Dave Courvoisier announced on the air Tuesday he is stepping down from his anchor spot at KTNV Channel 13.

“As much as I have enjoyed my anchor encore here in Las Vegas since returning in 2020, it’s time for me to step away from my anchor duties here at KTNV,” Courvoisier said in a statement on the KTNV website. “My two-year return has been some of the most pleasant and fulfilling work of the 40-plus years I’ve spent in broadcasting — most of it here in Las Vegas. Being welcomed back in your homes in the mornings and at night has been nothing short of amazing and I am grateful to all of you, our viewers, for allowing me this opportunity.”

In his on-air message, Courvoiser said the move was his choice, and he planned to return to his home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to be with his wife, Victoria.

Courvoisier returned to the Las Vegas broadcast airways in August 2020, anchoring weekdays at 4:30 a.m., 5 a.m., 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. The respected, veteran journalist has spent nearly 30 years with Las Vegas affiliates. Prior to his stint at KTNV, Courvoisier most recently ended a 14-year run at KLAS Channel 8 in December 2017. He was with KSNV Channel 3 (then KVBC) for 13 years ending in 1998, with a five-year break out of the market splitting his time in Vegas.

Courvoisier is the second anchor to step down from Channel 13 in less than a week. Todd Quinones’s final day on the air was Friday. He and former KTNV anchor Yasmeen Hassan have launched the HCue media consulting company.

Courvoisier’s career in Vegas covered Courvoisier’s career spanned such major news events as Hurricanes Andrew and Katrina, the Oct. 1 shootings and three Democratic National Conventions. He’s won multiple Emmy awards and has been a popular event host.

Courvoisier has also famously explored the entertainment industry. He played himself in the 1996 mob classic, “Casino.”

KTNV anchor, Dave Courvoisier, pens a personal message to the community he has called home for over 30 years as he announces an end to his anchor encore on July 22, 2022.

