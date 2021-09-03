Las Vegas broadcast icon Gary Waddell dies
Gary Waddell, the iconic Las Vegas broadcaster who spent 32 years at KLAS Channel 8, has died, the station has confirmed.
Gary Waddell, the iconic Las Vegas broadcaster who spent 32 years at KLAS Channel 8, has died, the station has confirmed. He was 77.
KLAS President and General Manager Lisa Howfield said Thursday morning that Waddell has passed away. No other details were immediately available.
Waddell retired after his broadcast on Aug. 3, 2012. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcast Hall of Fame three weeks later.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
