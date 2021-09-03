Las Vegas broadcast icon Gary Waddell dies

Gary Waddell, the iconic Las Vegas broadcaster who spent 32 years at KLAS Channel 8, has died, the station has confirmed.

Gary Waddell, host of Impact Nevada television show, is shown at the KLAS Channel 8 studio, Jan. 21, 2011, in Las Vegas. Wadell, a longtime news anchor in Las Vegas, has died. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gary Wadell provides the opening words during a candlelight vigil for victims of traffic accidents held by the National Highway Patrol, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Wadell, a longtime news anchor in Las Vegas, has died. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gary Waddell, center, was the host of Impact Nevada, shown here on Jan. 21, 2011 at the KLAS Channel 8 studio in Las Vegas. Wadell, a longtime news anchor in Las Vegas, has died. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

News anchor Gary Waddell, center, talks with North Las Vegas Police Capt. Paul Womacjk and Deputy Chief Victor Dunn at the Salute to Heroes luncheon, Sept. 25, 2008. Wadell, a longtime news anchor in Las Vegas, has died. ( Jim MIller/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

KLAS President and General Manager Lisa Howfield said Thursday morning that Waddell has passed away. No other details were immediately available.

Waddell retired after his broadcast on Aug. 3, 2012. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcast Hall of Fame three weeks later.

