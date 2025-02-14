Las Vegas burlesque headliner rocks Valentine’s show — PHOTOS

Melody Sweets was once in green (as in, Fairy) but went red and pink at Smith Center.

Melody Sweets talks with the crowd at Myron's at The Smith Center on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Melody Sweets has long wanted to share the stage with Wayne. We understood this to be “Newton.”

Wayne did pop into Sweets’ performance Friday at Myron’s. But this was Wayne Calloway, devoted fan, unbilled guest star, and Sweets’ dad.

It was midway through Sweets’ “All My Loving,” Valentine’s Day-themed show. Wayne strode to the stage, without warning and or even permission. He seized the mic to finished off a lovely story of his courtship of Melody’s mother. The payoff was Wayne reciting a line from little Melody, “Are you gonna ask my mom to marry you, or not? She’s not waiting forever.”

Wayne’s interruption couldn’t have been more unexpected if he’d performed a 10-minute stand-up set (more on that in a moment). Sweets was clearly shocked and just let the moment play out, saying later, “I had no idea what was happening.”

Earlier, Sweets had presented Wayne with a Super Heavyweight Noise-Cancellation Helmet lent to her by Carrot Top. This was a baseball helmet with boxing gloves attached to cover both ears. It was also a rare moment the famed prop comic let one of his items out of Atrium Showroom.

Sweets ran through such ditties as “Slice Of Heaven,” which opened “Absinthe” in Sweets’ six-year run as the Green Fairy ending in 2017; the cover of Marilyn Monroe’s “My Heart Belongs to Daddy” and “As Good as It Gets.” We didn’t get The Beatles’ classic for which the show was named, though Sweets has covered it. No big deal, in the grand scheme.

We did have the signature moment of bass vocalist Joshua Danger of Mo5aic and bassist Robert John Kley in their vaunted “bass off,” which rattled some … Seats. Burlesque standout Buttercup took up backing vocals, and the stage performer Maude Zoleum made her Smith Center, disrobing to pasties in what is the most risque of productions at Myron’s.

Sweets wants to return the shows to Myron’s seasonally, or themed around holidays. She is committed to a “Summer Fling” format. We’ll update accordingly. Meantime, watch for Wayne. He’s a scene-stealer.

Gift-rap

A show we cannot endorse enough, Nas with the Las Vegas Philharmonic, blew through Encore Theater over the weekend. This revival the rap trailblazer’s historic debut album, “Illmatic” featured some 50 Vegas musicians. We hope to see a return of this blend of rap artistry and rap acumen. If it’s here, we’re there.

On the topic of Encore Theater …

The announcement of “Monty Python’s Spamalot” in Smith Center’s Broadway Series in February-March 2026 reminds of that show’s run on the Strip nearly a decade ago. It was shut down to make way for Danny Gans, having run 519 shows from March 2007-July 2008.

The star of “Spamalot,” as King Arthur, was the great John O’Hurley, famous as J. Pederman in “Seinfeld.”

And, more on that topic …

Jerry Seinfeld returns to The Colosseum on May 2-3, in a 24-show run through the next three months. Seinfeld remains the champion of the longest run of any headliner at the theater. His May 2 date will be the 22nd anniversary of his Colosseum premiere. He’s performed 100 shows; Celine Dion has that record with 1,141 total.

A venue to watch

We’re not entirely confident Summit Showroom at The Venetian will continue as a ticketed venue beyond psychic medium Mat Fraser’s shows May 9-10.

You know, he might forecast the future of the room, being a psychic …

Anyway, there was talk years ago that the Sands Showroom would be shut down for convention space. But programming the venue might prove extraneous — extraneous, I tell you! — with Palazzo Theatre next door fully reactivated with magician Shin Lim, and a busy comedy lineup produced by Live Nation Las Vegas and entertainment vet Bill Blumenreich.

The Venetian Theatre is also stacked with its mix of comedy and music headliners. Chicago returns for its ninth year of playing the room, Feb. 28-March 15.

He’s in it

Finally watched “Saturday Night,” the Netflix movie about the premiere of “Saturday Night Live” in February 1975. I highly recommend, and not only because Brad Garrett plays the role of (seriously) Borscht Belt Comedian. Garrett makes it count, especially in the change-counting scene (see it).

“They just wanted a hacky, Catskills brute,” says the proprietor of Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club at MGM Grand. “Type casting.”

What Works in Vegas

“Zombie Burlesque” at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

Wednesday night the adult musical spoof of ’50s horror flicks performed its 1,00oth show since the pandemic reopening. The production is led by the Zombie character Zenoch (the peerless Enoch Augustus Scott) and backed by the seven-piece Zombie Show Band. The production opened Dec. 13, 2013.

Tickets start at $42, if you’re bargain hunting. I’ve said for years this is among the most underrated and underappreciated shows on the Strip. But it doesn’t take brains (the zombies’ favorite snack) to figure that out.

Cool Hang Alert

The rocking Vegas quintet Radical West, defying genres and jacking up the energy, plays Rouge Room at Red Rock Resort from 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday. Over the weekend I swung into what opened as Cherry, became Crimson and is now Rouge Room.

This is a chic, hot, and (always) red-bathed spot for the Summerlin set. Go to rougeroomlv.com for intel.

