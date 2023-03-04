50°F
Kats

Las Vegas concert featuring music greats changes start time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2023 - 9:13 pm
 
Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top rehearses for the Jim Irsay concert at Downtown Las Vegas Events Cen ...
Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top rehearses for the Jim Irsay concert at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, March 4, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Hold on to your hats. A major concert in downtown Las Vegas has been moved to an earlier start time because of inclement weather.

“The Jim Irsay Collection Concert” will start at noon Saturday at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The show had been scheduled from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. but strong winds are forecast for the area.

Though the event is no-admission cost, fans need to reserve a spot at jimirsaycollection.com or Eventbrite.com. Doors open for the exhibit and show at 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the valley, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and lasting until 7 p.m. Sunday. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Earlier this year, Indianapolis Colts owner and rock fan Jim Irsay announced that he was bringing his concert and memorabilia show to downtown.

Irsay has built an all-star roster of rock greats, and a display of his mobile memorabilia collection. The concert features Billy F. Gibbons, Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and country great and current Eagles member Vince Gill.

The backing band includes Kenny Wayne Shepherd on guitar and vocals, Kenny Aronoff (Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp, the Rolling Stones, Sting and Bob Dylan), on drums, Mike Mills (co-founder of R.E.M.) on bass and vocals, Danny Nucci (musician and actor from “Titanic” and “The Rock”) on guitar and sax, among many other top players.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

