77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Las Vegas customers gambling with face covers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2020 - 8:35 pm
 

Las Vegas’ reopening is reflected in my new collection of face masks. Early favorites include those provided at Bellagio, and also The Mob Museum. Friends have been making and sharing face covers, and I am awaiting delivery of a Majestic Repertory Theatre mask from my buddy and company artistic director Troy Heard.

One day we’ll have an impressive array of COVID-19 face masks. Maybe we’ll trade them, like Topps baseball cards in the old days. Or, stage an exhibit of face covers at a downtown art gallery.

But in the here and now, face covers are encouraged health-safety accessories. In my early experience, folks are either reluctant to wear them or have ditched the option entirely.

This is purely a result of my own observations and reports from the streets in the early phases of Phase Two reopening. Over the past four days I’ve experienced a widespread disconnect between casinos’ extensive implementation to social-distancing protocols, and customers’ resistance to follow those protocols.

I’ll tell on myself, too. I have not always kept my face under wraps while returning to the VegasVille scene. I walked through MGM Grand on Sunday, my face uncovered while I absentmindedly carried my Bellagio mask. It’s a process.

The resistance of masking has been evident downtown, at the D and Golden Gate, where dancers in the gaming pits are wearing face coverings (some in clear-plastic shields) while many customers are not.

At Bellagio, the hotel has thoughtfully set adhesive decals on floors inside its conservatory and separated the entrance and exit. But when guests are not standing on those spots, they are milling around, mostly mask-free, on the casino floor. Word from out of the Cosmopolitan is the casino was slammed Saturday night, and hardly anybody wore masks. At Red Rock Resort, friends report a naked-faced crowd assembled at the bar at Rocks Lounge, happily chatting and imbibing at close range.

In every instance, the hotel staff is properly prepared. But you can’t force customers to wear these masks. I spoke with a person waiting to be seated at a Las Vegas restaurant over the weekend who said, “I’ve been wearing a mask all day at work, and I’m not wearing one to dinner.”

The issue is left in the hands, and on the faces, of people who have been under a shutdown for three months. We’ll learn the consequences of this behavior soon, with the number of new coronavirus cases. But already, in the casinos and in spirit, we’re throwing the dice. Wish us luck.

We won’t C-her

(Nod to Carrot Top for that headline, inspired by a joke written by his nephew.)

Cher fans were abuzz over the weekend that the superstar who sings “If I Could Turn Back Time” was resetting the clock. It appeared that Cher’s return to Park Theater had been announced on her Facebook fan page.

Tickets were listed onsale beginning July 11. But no, this seems an automated post linking to 10 existing dates on Ticketmaster.

A rep for series promoter AEG Presents said Sunday that there was no announcement regarding Cher’s return. MGM Resorts International says the shows have not been taken down from the Ticketmaster site. The same is true of the July 10 listing for Joe Rogan.

All of Cher’s shows, and residency productions at Park Theater, are subject to Phase Three directives. In the interim she continues to post regularly to Twitter, saying Saturday she wished she could take part in ongoing Black Lives Matter protests but has been “very sick.”

Your reopening moment

The Golden Tiki, the Polynesian-themed nightspot in the Chinatown strip mall on 3939 Spring Mountain Road, returned to action this weekend. Esteemed DJ Professor Rex Dart headlined the party Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

And you know Vegas is back when Insomniac and Electric Daisy Carnival founder Pasquale Rotella is in the room, which he was Saturday.’

Golden Tiki Managing Partner Branden Powers has made the unfiltered decision to ban smoking at the club.

“I just didn’t want people blowing smoke around when we have a coronavirus pandemic,” Powers said. “We’ve had a few complaints, but not too many.”

Home of myriad shrunken heads and the animatronic Captain WTF (William Tobias Faulkner), The Golden Tiki is in position to fill some of the void in VegasVille nightlife. Just smoke outside, or in the past, or not at all.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
LA visitor hits for $670K on Las Vegas Strip
LA visitor hits for $670K on Las Vegas Strip
2
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
3
Treasure Island: Go behind the scenes at the resort’s reopening
Treasure Island: Go behind the scenes at the resort’s reopening
4
2 lives forever changed during violent minutes on Las Vegas Boulevard
2 lives forever changed during violent minutes on Las Vegas Boulevard
5
Las Vegas casinos see some life in 1st post-shutdown Saturday
Las Vegas casinos see some life in 1st post-shutdown Saturday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST