Las Vegas dance company to honor ‘Dancing with the Stars’ icon

Carrie Ann Inaba is being honored as Nevada Ballet Theatre's 2024 Woman of the Year on April 6 at Encore Las Vegas.

Carrie Ann Inaba arrives at Park MGM Grand opening weekend with Lady Gaga residency after-party on December 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nevada Ballet Theatre is celebrating 40 years of icons for this year’s Black & White Ball. They have invited an iconic dance partner as Woman of the Year for the next gala.

Carrie Ann Inaba of “Dancing with the Stars” is to be honored at the next gala, April 6 at Encore Las Vegas (tickets and tables are on sale now at 2024bwb.givesmart.com).

Inaba is being recognized for her rich history in dance, including her 32-season tenure as a judge on “DWTS” on ABC. Inaba has appeared in such feature films as “Austin Powers: Goldmember,” “Austin Powers II: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” “American Virgin” and “Monster Mash.” She also appeared as a dancer in “Boys and Girls,” “Flintstones II,” “Showgirls,” and “Lord of Illusions.”

Inaba was also among the original Fly Girls on the Fox sketch-comedy series “In Living Color” (1990).

NBT has been honoring a Woman of the Year since Elaine Wynn was recognized in 1985. Debbie Reynolds, Chita Rivera, Celine Dion, Ann-Margret, Paula Abdul, Bette Midler, Marie Osmond, Eva Longoria, Florence Henderson, Debbie Allen, Olivia Newton-John, Vanessa Williams, Rita Moreno, Shania Twain and Leah Thompson (the 2023 honoree) have been celebrated.

In a statement, Inaba nodded to past honorees, saying the award “is something I do not take lightly.”

”Dance is my form of strength and I’m so proud to be a part of this community,” Inaba said. “I’m also so grateful to Nevada Ballet Theatre for continuously supporting the arts and recognizing the beauty within dancing.”

