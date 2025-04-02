56°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Las Vegas entertainer has seen Oilers play every NHL arena — and then some

Las Vegas comedy hypnotist Marc Savard and his wife, Kate, are shown at Rogers Place in Edmonto ...
Las Vegas comedy hypnotist Marc Savard and his wife, Kate, are shown at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Savard has seen the Oilers play in 39 different arenas since 1986. (Marc Savard)
Las Vegas comedy hypnotist Marc Savard's art piece, showing all 39 of the arenas in which he ha ...
Las Vegas comedy hypnotist Marc Savard's art piece, showing all 39 of the arenas in which he has seen his favorite team, the Edmonton Oilers, play since 1986. (Marc Savard)
Las Vegas comedy hypnotist Marc Savard is shown with the Stanley Cup at MGM Grand during the NH ...
Las Vegas comedy hypnotist Marc Savard is shown with the Stanley Cup at MGM Grand during the NHL Awards in June 2019. (Marc Savard)
Las Vegas comedy hypnotist Marc Savard and his wife, Kate, are shown at Rogers Place in Edmonto ...
Las Vegas comedy hypnotist Marc Savard and his wife, Kate, are shown at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Savard has seen the Oilers play in 39 different arenas since 1986. (Marc Savard)
A shot of Rogers Place in Edmonton, home of the Oilers since 2016-2017 season. Las Vegas comedy ...
A shot of Rogers Place in Edmonton, home of the Oilers since 2016-2017 season. Las Vegas comedy hypnotist Marc Savard has seen the Oilers play in 39 different arenas since 1986. (Marc Savard)
More Stories
A group shot of the cast of "MomTok Live," playing The Palazzo Theatre on June 7. (KF Pubicity)
A Hulu sensation takes a shot at Las Vegas Strip performance
Lady Gaga adds to Las Vegas Strip performances
Cirque do Soleil Executive Vice Chairman Daniel Lamarre (second from left) is shown at the La C ...
Top Cirque du Soleil exec leaves company in latest spate of moves
Pop legend accepts prestigious honor, blazes through performance
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2025 - 9:06 pm
 
Updated April 1, 2025 - 9:23 pm

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is The Perch at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are playing the Edmonton Oilers, having clinched a playoff spot as the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Calgary Flames during the third period of this game.

Whenever the Oilers visit I think of Las Vegas comedy hypnotist Marc Savard. The former V Theater headliner is a huge Oilers fan. He grew up in the tiny burg of Grimshaw, Alberta, about five hours northwest of Edmonton.

A “distant cousin” of the former NHL player who shares his name, Savard told me eight years ago he was working toward his bucket-list goal to see the Oilers play in every NHL arena.

It took nearly 40 years, but Savard has achieved the feat. He started keeping track on Jan. 11, 1986, at the Oilers’ Northlands Coliseum, when he was age 11. Oilers beat the Calgary Flames, 5-3.

Coincidentally, Savard finished the list Jan. 11, 2024, at age 49, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, a 3-2 victory in overtime.

Savard hit 39 arenas since establishing his goal as an 11-year-old, including both Oilers’ facilities — Northlands and Rogers Place. That’s 32 teams total, including one no longer active, the Atlanta Thrashers.

Savard also saw a half-dozen teams play twice because of new facilities, with the Vancouver Canucks, L.A. Kings, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes joining the Oilers. The Coyotes ceased operations and the Utah Hockey Club joined the NHL, playing in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, after Savard finished his mission.

Savard knocked off T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 13, 2018, a 3-2 Oilers OT victory. On Tuesday, Savard was traveling in Antigua, but streamed the Oilers-Golden Knights tilt.

Savard had an art piece designed to commemorate his championship-caliber dedication. Designed with every arena, date and game outcome, the piece lists all of the games he attended, in order from the upper-left corner and running clockwise.

After the last game in Detroit, the entire Oilers team from 2023-24 signed the piece.

Savard still needs to have the work framed. This is an original “immersive art” creation, and a significant piece of his life.

“It’s truly one of a kind, nothing out there like it,” the hockey devotee said. “And it is very personal.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES