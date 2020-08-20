Las Vegas entertainment community gathers in solidarity on Strip

We the Entertainment Community of Las Vegas — WE/EC Vegas in shorthand — is showing its solidarity Wednesday night with a car parade and walking/standing demonstration on the Las Vegas Strip.

Participants in We the Entertainment Community of Las Vegas' solidarity march gather on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Participants in We the Entertainment Community of Las Vegas' solidarity march gather on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Schulman and Cian Coey, co-organizers of the WE/EC Las Vegas entertainment support organization, are shown at Bellagio Fountains last August. (David Schulman)

Cian Coey and Meat Loaf are shown at Planet Hollywood in 2014. Coey has helped organize the WE/EC Las Vegas entertainment support group. (Cian Coey)

We the Entertainment Community of Las Vegas — WE/EC Vegas in shorthand — is showing its solidarity Wednesday night with a car parade and walking/standing demonstration on the Las Vegas Strip.

The drive starts at 6:30 p.m. at the parking lot of Guitar Center at Town Square. The car parade then moves north past the four corners of the Strip at Flamingo Road, past Bally’s, Bellagio, Caesars Palace and the Cromwell. The group is scheduled to disperse before reaching the Sahara.

The team is headed by David Schulman, a lighting director from “Vegas! The Show,” “A Mob Story,” several “Ribbon of Life” benefit productions and Strip corporate events. He’s joined by singer Cian Coey of “Raiding the Rock Vault,” Meat Loaf, Dweezil Zappa and “We Will Rock You” at Paris Las Vegas. Another co-founder is veteran Vegas lighting director Vickie Claiborne.

We plan on going live today when the march begins. Follow @johnnykats and @BenjaminHphoto for more as the event starts. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/iFRmwLvwlL — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) August 20, 2020

As Schulman says, “We are seeing the effects beyond just the production shows. It’s with all the stagehands who put on live performances everywhere in the city, from Fremont Street Experience to the lounges, to all of the corporate events that bring business to Las Vegas.”

