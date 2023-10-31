Las Vegas entertainment venue abruptly closing

The Duomo opened in June 2022. It pulled its shows off Ticketmaster after Monday’s final show.

Raiding the Rock Vault reopened at The Duomo at the Rio on June 17, 2022. Shown at center is vocalist Robin McAuley. (Raiding The Rock Vault)

Damian Costa. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pompey Entertainment co-founder Damian Costa is shown at The Composers Room Showlounge & Restaurant on Friday, June 9, 2023. (Pompey Entertainment)

The Docksiders, founded by Kevin Sucher, opened at The Duomo at the Rio on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (The Docksiders)

The Rio, seen in Las Vegas in March 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino, seen in May 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Duomo is done with ducats.

The entertainment venue at the Rio is no longer offering tickets to any of its shows. This is a sign the showroom is finished with live entertainment. But Damian Costa of Pompey Entertainment was not available late Monday night to confirm the status of The Duomo showroom, which connected Cupola Cafe and an ’80s-fashioned video arcade.

Duomo opened just off the Rio’s casino floor, across from Wow Theater, in June 2022. Raiding the Rock Vault was the opening show. The rock retrospective has since moved to Hard Rock Live on the Strip.

Jennifer Romas’ “Exxcite” female revue, “The Heist” mob-themed musical production, the “Khoree The Poet” night of spoken word and music, and The Chi-Lites feat. Marshall Thompson are all listed as canceled on Ticketmaster. “Exxcite” was the last show to perform Monday night.

The move to close seems sudden. “Exxcite” celebrated its premiere six weeks ago. “The Heist” launched this month.

Costa’s company also presents shows at The Venue at the Orleans, and is developing the Composers Room Showlounge & Restaurant at Commercial Center, to premiere in mid-November. Those venues could be available for shows looking for new homes.

Costa opened Pompey after leaving Caesars Entertainment in July 2021. He signed on with Caesars in January 2013 after spending nearly four years as entertainment director at South Point.

Costa and attorney-rock musician Tony Sgro have been partners in The Duomo. Sgro’s band Limoncello has played a no-cover residency at the club.

The Rio is in a transitional phase under new owner Dreamscape Companies, which took over operations on Oct. 2. Renovations include a refresh of the properties 2,500 suites, its 150,000-square-foot casino floor and 220,000-square-foot-meeting space and the pool deck.

The Rio remains home to Penn & Teller, who have the longest tenure in a single hotel of any Vegas headliners dating to January 2001 (the resort this month stripped the duo’s building wrap to restore and repaint the metal mullions between the windows).

The Chippendales male revue, the Comedy Cellar and the ”Wow” variety show fill out the Rio entertainment roster.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.