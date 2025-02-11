Las Vegas entertainment venue closes amid TGI Fridays fallout

The Venue at The Orleans offered afternoon and late-night shows, but is shutting down by March 16.

Mirth and magic have enjoyed a cozy home over the past three years at The Venue at The Orleans. But the performance space is being pulled apart for renovations; the shows are closing by March 16.

Such popular shows on a search for a new venue are Adam London’s “Laughternoon” afternoon magic showcase, the Conjurors’ “Cabin of Wonders,” the “Marriage Can Be Murder” dinner show and the ”Late Night Magic” production.

The Venue’s imminent shutdown was confirmed Monday afternoon by Boyd spokesman David Strow, who said, “We look forward to sharing our future plans for this space at the appropriate time.”

The company last year took down Suncoast Showroom to build a sports book.

Ivory Star Productions CEO John Bentham is a partner with Boyd Gaming in the space, and said the hotel is undergoing extensive renovations on the west side of the property. This activity is accelerated by the closing last month of TGI Fridays bar and restaurant.

Boyd shut down four TGI Fridays outposts, with Aliante, Sam’s Town and Gold Coast joining Orleans. In July, the hotel halted “Jersey Boys” at Orleans Showroom, which Bentham’s company also co-produced.

Bentham praised the shows that will be seeking new homes, noting they have combined for five Review-Journal Best of Las Vegas awards. “Marriage Can Be Murder,” co-starring the husband-and-wife-team of Eric and Jayne Post, marked its 25th anniversary in Las Vegas last year.

The murder spoof has four Valentine’s Day shows Thursday through Sunday, which are almost all sold out.

Bentham wants to continue working with Boyd, and that the company has not closed the door on entertainment resuming at The Orleans.

“The Venue has a special collection of shows,” Bentham said in a text. “Certainly we hope to announce soon where we are reopening, as our team wants to keep working.”

Comedy-magic ace and card-manipulation master Doug “Lefty” Leferovich emcees “Late Night Magic’s” ensemble cast. Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb co-star in “Cabin of Wonders.”

Damian Costa of Pompey Entertainment co-produces “Late Night” and “Cabin of Wonders.” He remains confident of the future of those productions, saying, “We will find a home quickly.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.