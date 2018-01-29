Las Vegas fave Clint Holmes falls short in Grammys

Randy Newman was honored Sunday for “Putin” in the Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals category.

The fifth-anniversary celebration of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Downtown Las Vegas. Clint Holmes is pictured here. (Erik Kabik)

Clint Holmes’ dual Grammy nominations for “Rendezvous” were topped by a seven-time award winner.

Randy Newman was honored Sunday for “Putin” in the Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals category. Holmes was nominated for two songs from his recent “Rendezvous” release, “Every Time We Say Goodbye,” his duet with Jane Monheit; and “I Loves You Porgy/There’s A Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon For New York” from “Porgy and Bess,” which he sang with Dee Dee Bridgewater.

The award was presented in a ceremony prior to tonight’s CBS telecast from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Holmes spent the weekend in and around New York, attending Grammy functions as the suspense for Sunday’s announcement mounted.

“The experience kept getting deeper and more meaningful,” Holmes said today in a text message. “At the Grammy parties, I realized 20,000 tracks are submitted (for consideration for nomination), so to have two nominated from our CD is really something special.”

He added, “It also made the disappointment a little stronger than I anticipated. But all in all, an unforgettable life experience. “

At the risk of employing a cliche, Holmes’ nominations were themselves a victory. Nearly 45 years have passed since his “Playground in My Mind,” his lone Top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hit, reached No. 2 on the charts. And at age 71, he earned his first Grammy nominations — two of them — in the same field.

Holmes is returning this week to Las Vegas to resume rehearsals for “Soundtrack,” the production in which he co-stars with longtime friend Earl Turner. The concert-fashioned show opens Feb. 14 at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.