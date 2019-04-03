Las Vegas headliner Celine Dion sets 40-city North American tour

Celine Dion (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Whenever Celine Dion returns to performance in Las Vegas after closing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, it will be after March 2020.

Dion announced her first North American tour, titled “Courage,” in more than 10 years today in an appearance on Facebook. She opens in Quebec City on Sept. 18-20 and closes in Pittsburgh on March 13. There are no Las Vegas dates. No surprise there. Dion has spent the better part of 15 years in two residencies at the Colosseum, which was built for her original run “A New Day …” which premiered in 2003.

For the first time in over a decade, Celine Dion will tour North America. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12. Team Celine presale starts Monday, April 8. For more info including all tour dates go to https://t.co/PbVwUvFssV – Team Celine https://t.co/spxgqjVxUZ pic.twitter.com/qo4lu7xK22 — Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 3, 2019

There are no West Coast dates, either, on the 40-city “Courage” series. Tickets for the general public go on sale April 12. Dion has also been recording an album at Studio at the Palms, which set for release in November.

Dion closes her series on the Strip on June 8. She recorded a video leading into today’s announcement, along an Elvis impressionist, showgirl and members of the “Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas.” Steven Wayne, who has played Dion in the show, picks up Dion and her party after their big rig hauling them out of Vegas breaks down in the desert.

To open that video, Dion left a hint at a return to the city, scrawling in red lipstick, “Ciao for now Las Vegas, love, Celine.”

