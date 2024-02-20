Las Vegas headliner offers Airbnb VIP weekend
Christina Aguilera is inviting up to four fans to book a two-night stay at a luxury Airbnb.
Christina Aguilera’s production at Voltaire at The Venetian is aptly describes as “intimate.”
But the pop superstar is taking it down a notch with her latest Vegas venture.
Aguilera and Airbnb are partnering in a weekend at a luxury Airbnb, off the Strip, at the end of the month. Aguilera is inviting up to four guests to book a two-night stay from Feb. 29-March 2.
This is the first such partnership with a superstar Strip headliner and Airbnb, which often runs in competition with resorts.
But The Venetian is effectively partnering with the online, home-stay marketplace to drive traffic to the resort. Guests will attend Aguilera’s show at Voltaire, and the superstar herself will continue to stay at a suite at The Venetian.
The highlights of this unique opportunity, according to an Airbnb news release:
— A “night in,” with one-on-one time with the “Dirrty” singer, with craft cocktails, open (or, “uncensored”) conversations and photo opps.
— A private burlesque lesson by Sarah Mitchell, who has designed dance for Aguilera for more than a decade.
— A glam session with Aguilera’s “glam team.”
— A boudoir photo shoot “to embrace your inner goddess.”
— Dinner at Aguilera’s favorite restaurant on the Strip.
— VIP seats to see Aguilera’s Voltaire performance.
— Products from Aguilera’s sexual-wellness brand, Playground. A home version of the game, as it were.
Bookings open at 10 a.m. Pacific time Thursday at airbnb.com/xtina. No prices are listed, as Airbnb does not provide price points , and fans are responsible for their own transportation to and from Las Vegas.
Aguilera this month extended her residency series at Voltaire, with 10 dates running April 19-20, May 31-June 1, June 7-8, Aug. 2-3 and Aug. 30-31. The former Zappos Theater headliner alternates dates with fellow superstar Kylie Minogue, who returns March 8-9.
Voltaire creator Michael Gruber, who envisioned the club’s design, and also its headliner-Belle de Nuit specialty act concept, said more headliners will be announced soon. The incoming performers will offer a different style of show than has been performed at the nightspot.
“Voltaire never ceases to kind of come up with some fascinating, interesting opportunities that are artist-friendly,” Gruber said. “That’s what our goal is.”
