82°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Las Vegas headliner Steve Aoki to open for Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2023 - 2:31 pm
 
Steve Aoki headlines at Hakkasan Nightclub on New Year's Eve. (Joe Janet)
Steve Aoki headlines at Hakkasan Nightclub on New Year's Eve. (Joe Janet)
Steve Aoki at Omnia (Gina Chong)
Steve Aoki at Omnia (Gina Chong)

Steve Aoki’s father, Rocky, founded the Benihana hibachi restaurant empire. The superstar DJ plans to stir up some fire before the Golden Knights’ pursuit of the Stanley Cup on Tuesday.

Aoki, a Vegas resident superstar DJ and resident, in fact, is to perform at 3 p.m. from Toshiba Plaza before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.

Aoki’s performance will conclude with a flyover of a pair of F-35 fighter jets stationed at Nellis Air Force Base.

Aoki is a groundbreaking headliner at such Strip nightclub and dayclubs Hakkasan, Omnia and Wet Republic. The 45-year-old performer has also appeared on video and also as as siren-cranker during Golden Knights’ games.

Las Vegas performer and recording artist Angelina Alexon is the game’s featured artist. Alexon performs at the Paris, Mirage and Rampart Casino, among other Las Vegas resorts. Her single “All We Need” will be sampled during the action at T-Mobile.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Grande closing: Regulars lament end of a Summerlin Starbucks
Grande closing: Regulars lament end of a Summerlin Starbucks
2
Knights star expected to play in Game 5 against Panthers
Knights star expected to play in Game 5 against Panthers
3
CARTOON: Another shoe falls
CARTOON: Another shoe falls
4
Mansion built by famed football walk-on lists for $7M
Mansion built by famed football walk-on lists for $7M
5
‘Eye candy everywhere’: 1st look inside new $20M steakhouse above the Strip
‘Eye candy everywhere’: 1st look inside new $20M steakhouse above the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Marshmello, Lil Jon headline Vegas Stanley Cup shows
Marshmello, Lil Jon headline Vegas Stanley Cup shows
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
Mr. Las Vegas says he’s ‘a small part’ of Golden Knights games
Mr. Las Vegas says he’s ‘a small part’ of Golden Knights games
Mark Wahlberg taking his shots to downtown Las Vegas
Mark Wahlberg taking his shots to downtown Las Vegas
Maxx Crosby, Jon Jones open busy weekend at Flanker
Maxx Crosby, Jon Jones open busy weekend at Flanker
Mark Wahlberg makes a scene bartending in downtown Las Vegas
Mark Wahlberg makes a scene bartending in downtown Las Vegas