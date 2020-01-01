Las Vegas is proving ‘What happens here, only happens here’

Steve Judkins is shown at Mayfair Supper Club on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

J.F. Thibeault and LaShonda Reese are shown at Mayfair Supper Club on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Pianist Patrick Hogan is shown at Mayfair Supper Club on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Dancer Savannah Cross is shown at Mayfair Supper Club on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Singer LaShonda Reese is shown at Mayfair Supper Club on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Christina Aguilera performs at the grand opening of her new Las Vegas show: THE XPERIENCE at Planet Hollywood Resort on June 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Christina Aguilera performs at the grand opening of her new Las Vegas show: THE XPERIENCE at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on June 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images )

Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top plays during the group's opening of an eight-show extended engagement at The Venetian Theater on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Paul Citone/Kabik Photo Group)

Magic legend David Copperfield is shown with an image of the original Star-Spangled Banner at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History on June 14, 2019. (Smithsonian National Museum of American History)

Hans Klok is the new headlining magician at Excalibur on the Las Vegas Strip. (Linda Doubletheman)

Steve Aoki (Joe Janet)

People pass by on the SlotZilla zip line below the recently-upgraded Viva Vision screen as a video highlighting The Killers is played at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

What happens here, only happens here.

We’ll apply quotes to that statement. Not yet, though they could already be attributed to Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and 6,400 fans shouting at his direction at Park Theater. But that assertion will be our next tourism phrase that pays, to be unveiled by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Jan. 26.

A quick read of the tea leaves — and also the network-TV awards-show schedule — show that is also the date for the Grammy Awards on CBS. How very fortuitous.

What happens here, only happens here. I’ve distilled that civic claim as we enter 2020, especially in the closing days of this year. Are we right about that? In many instances, absolutely:

*What happens at the new Mayfair Supper Club only happens here. The club is a shining example of how innovation, motivation and location can initiate a spectacular nightclub experience. MGM Resorts International and the hyper-creative production partners Kim Willecke, Dennis Jach and Phil Shaw of No Ceilings Entertainment has forged a refined dining experience with to=level entertainment.

This was apparent as I carved my prime rib while singers Steve Judkins and LaShonda Reese flew through “It Don’t Mean A Thing” while backed by J.F. Thibeault’s music ensemble as dancer Savannah Cross hung from a lyra hoop.

All this unfolding next to the Bellagio Fountains, an “Instagram-able” position just off the main dining room. That inside-out view of the strip through the dancing waters is, in a word, ridiculous.

Mayfair joins the Brian Newman “After Dark” shows at NoMad Restaurant as next-level, cool hangs. The club effectively continues the trend boosted several years ago, at such Strip havens as Rose. Rabbit. Lie at Cosmopolitan and advanced by The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at the same hotel. Venetian hits the mark with Spiegelworld’s ideally staged “Atomic Saloon Show” at its cozy, self-titled tavern at Grand Canal Shoppes, and also the Rosina Cocktail Lounge downstairs on Palazzo’s casino floor.

Stretch the concept south on Las Vegas Boulevard, where you run into Bootlegger Bistro and its adjacent Copa Room showroom, or head east on Sahara and uncover the truly only-in-Vegas haunt that is Italian American Club, with its retro dining room, lounge and showroom.

This widespread trend expands to, among other planned experiences, the incoming Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, the 1920s-fashioned concept from h.wood Group of Los Angeles. The club takes over the former Alex location, and shares the same flavor of hype that preceded Mayfair’s opening.

*What happens in Las Vegas’s lineup of resident headliners only happens here. For rock fans, so close to my heart, ZZ Top is coming back to The Venetian Theater and The Who is rumbling through the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with Caesars Entertainment bonding with Live Nation to book that venue, and also Zappos Theater.

Aerosmith, the boulder in this pond, is also back for more dates at Park Theater. Not formally announced for 2020: Scorpions, most likely at Zappos Theater, where Christina Aguilera and Shania Twain — both with powerhouse, party productions — are braced for 2020 as Gwen Stefani closes her Vegas-tinged “Just a Girl” series.

By the end of 2020, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (formerly Hard Rock Hotel) will be prepping The Joint to be a player in the headliner residency field; and already Resorts World Las Vegas, with its horseshoe-shaped, 5,000-seat theater, has been courting such stars as Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood. Both resorts have forged an operating agreement with AEG Presents, as it moves beyond its long partnership at the Colosseum.

It all means the Vegas residency concept remains a powerful draw — even such in-the-moment stars as Lizzo (headlining NYE at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan) and Billie Eilish could, conceivably, be booked for quick-shot residencies in town.

*What happens in the proliferation of magic shows here, only happens here. Entering 2020, my favorite stat to recite regarding Las Vegas’s entertainment scene is the more than 20 headlining magic/mentalist/psychic productions in the city. David Copperfield Theater at MGM is kitty-corner from Hans Klok at Excalibur’s Thunderland Showroom. Criss Angel headlines at Planet Hollywood across the Strip from Shin Lim and Colin Cloud at The Mirage. There is no sign of this trend ebbing as Penn & Teller, mark their 19th anniversary the Rio this week (though Teller won’t return to the stage until February after his most recent back surgery); Mac King celebrates 20 years at Harrah’s in May.

*What happens with superstar DJs, only happens here. Though the bidding wars that helped lead Marshmello to a $60 million contract seem to be a thing of the past, such stars as Tiesto, Calvin Harris and Steve Aoki will remain marquee (and bulding-wrap) headliners on the Strip. And, Resorts World and The Drew are planning mega-clubs in their master blueprints, a clear indication that massive nightclub architecture will remain a Vegas hallmark.

*What happens with legends in small rooms, only happens here. Living legends Wayne Newton and Dionne Warwick have advanced the cause at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace, which has been retro-fitted as a sturdy little showroom.

*What happens downtown at Fremont Street Experience, only happens here. Nowhere do you find a quarter-mile-long, 90-foot-high (and, free-of-charge) 3D LED show. It’s called Viva Vision, a play off Elvis’ “Viva Las Vegas,” a song that orignally celebrated what — in another era — only happened here.

