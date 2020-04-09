Las Vegas ‘Jersey Boys’ reunite for ‘Sherry’

“Jersey Boys” was a critical success throughout its Vegas run, which closed in February 2016 at Paris Theater.

Travis Cloer (Las Vegas Philharmonic)

It might seem like one long day anymore. But we still have Four Seasons.

Travis Cloer has reunited the “Jersey Boys” Las Vegas lineup for an online performance of “Sherry.” It’s once more Cloer as Frankie Valli, Erich Bergen as Bob Gaudio, Deven May as Tommy DeVito and Jeff Leibow as Nick Massi.

Cloer dropped the clip onto his Facebook page and posted a YouTube version on Wednesday.

A cast member dating to the show’s days at Palazzo Theater, Cloer had been singing the 1962 hit in his solo performances. He had recorded the three harmonies and delivered the lead vocal live, and had planned to post a cover of the song singing all four parts on his Facebook “Quarantunes” series.

But Cloer’s manager, Jeanne Bavaro, suggested Cloer contact the cast from the Vegas production (and Bavaro is convincing suggester). Cloer then sent the original tracks to Leibow, Bergen and May, who recorded them separately. Leibow, now working full-time for NF Hope is still in Las Vegas; Bergen and May are now in New York.

“Jersey Boys” was a critical success throughout its Vegas run, which closed in February 2016 at Paris Theater. The show logged nearly 3,300 performances after opening in May 2008 at Palazzo Theater, then moving to Paris in 2012.

Cloer, a prolific and inventive online performer, joined just the show after opening night. As he says, “Since we’re all stuck inside and it’s been a while since ‘Jersey Boys’ closed here, we wanted it to be a way to say thanks for everything Vegas and to stay strong.”

