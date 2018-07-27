Kats

Las Vegas’ king of water wants to help clean up Flint

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2018 - 6:31 pm
 

Before he was ever a cable-TV star, Wayde King was an expert in clean water. He’s now using his celebrity to help clean up an aquatic mess in Flint, Michigan.

King is famous as co-star with his brother-in-law Brett Raymer on Animal Planet’s series “Tanked,” set at Las Vegas’ Acrylic Tank Manufacturing. The company specializes in lavish, custom aquarium design. King also markets water-filtration systems, and was drawn to the ongoing crisis this year in Flint.

Thursday, King and his friend and business partner, Las Vegas entertainment producer Frank DiMaggio, visited Flint to follow up on an offer to provide King-branded filtration devices to the city’s public schools.

“There is such a need and we have a way to help solve this problem,” King said Thursday in a phone conversation just before he and DiMaggio flew back to Vegas. “We were here just to show how the unit works, but they were sold even before we got into the room.”

King and DiMaggio, who originally conceived the campaign, met with city officials including Flint Mayor Karen Weaver. As King explained, it’s possible for his operation to install 8,000 units a month in such buildings as public schools, residences and hospitals. The units cost between $1,200 and $2,500 each.

“This is a whole-house filtration system delivering purified water for drinking, cooking and bath/shower usage,” King says. “It’s a real solution for the community, not just a band-aid.”

Nonetheless, it’s an expensive prospect, and it’s likely the money will arrive from a public-private fundraising effort centered in Flint. Aid has also been offered from such an unexpected source as Tesla founder Elon Musk, who posted an out-of-the-blue tweet on July 11, “Please consider this a commitment that I will fund fixing the water in any house in Flint that has water contamination above FDA levels. No kidding.”

King and DiMaggio are planning to return to Flint in August to film an episode of “Tanked” chronicling the effort.

“This is the biggest thing I’ve ever done,” King says. “I was reminded on Oct. 1 that Las Vegas is the most generous city I’ve ever lived in. We can help anyone. We have the power, and we should use it.”

Movable ‘Mob’

“A Mob Story,” the stage show in development at Plaza Showroom, is again delayed. The show’s opening has been moved back to Sept. 12. It had most recently intended to bow on Aug. 8, after the original target debut of July 11.

Thursday afternoon, producer Jeff Kutash described across-the-board concerns about the show’s progress. “We’re building a new room, physically and architecturally, and that takes a lot of time and work,” said Kutash, the famous producer of “Splash” at Riviera, which ran for 22 years ending in 2006. “This is a very, very sophisticated show that is turning a small showroom into a big showroom.”

Set scenery, sound and lighting equipment, video projection screens and costumes all need to be shored up before the show can even run a dress rehearsal. The show is expensive, too, topping out at about $3 million in a classic, if antiquated, Vegas showroom.

Reformed Colombo crime family “capo” Michael Franzese is to narrate and add a real-life mob tenor to the show. Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman (whose 79th birthday was Thursday) is both an investor in, and ambassador of, the mob-themed production.

“There are so many elements that need to fit together at the same time in a relatively short period of time,” Kutash said. “I don’t do anything that isn’t as good as it’s meant to be.”

Station GM shuffle

Red Rock Resort General Manager Bryan Lindsey is moving to Palace Station to take over that hotel’s $192 million renovation, which is being phased in and should be finished by the end of the year. Palace Station GM Scott Nelson is moving into Lindsey’s role at Red Rock. Such executive moves are common at Station Casinos. Lindsey and Nelson both took their respective posts about two years ago.

Ruby to N.Y.

Former “Baz” and “Marilyn! — The New Musical” star Ruby Lewis is moving to Brooklyn, N.Y., next week to be with her beau, Ian Ward, also a “Baz” alum and a cast member of “Gettin’ The Band Back Together” on Broadway. “Baz” closes Saturday night, and “Marilyn” remains on sale with a target return of Sept. 4 at a Caesars Entertainment venue.

Lewis, who is renting out her Las Vegas home, says she’ll audition for “whatever comes along, and will probably wait tables again to see what happens.”

I would bet she won’t wait long.

More magic at Trop?

Laugh Factory at Tropicana could well be home to an afternoon/early evening magic show after David Goldrake departs Tropicana Theater on Sept. 30. Should the hotel and its entertainment partner, Red Mercury Entertainment, opt for a non-magic production in the big room, Laugh Factory operator (and occasional headliner) Harry Basil could bring a magician headliner to the comedy club. I feel magic will be in the hotel’s long-term plans, in one of those rooms.

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like