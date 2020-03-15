Las Vegas legend David Copperfield suspends show

David Copperfield says, “Especially in times like these, magic is important. It reminds us to dream and believe in our own ability to achieve the impossible.”

David Copperfield (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Magician legend David Copperfield performed 15 shows at his MGM Grand theater last week. On Saturday, he announced he is suspending his production.

Copperfield said in a text, and later Twitter post:

“Especially in times like these, magic is important. It reminds us to dream and believe in our own ability to achieve the impossible. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of my audience, my team and my family. So we’re pausing shows today to assess the situation. We hope to resume very soon.”

Drawing an international audience from 10 world tours, Copperfield characteristically sells out his own theater, formerly the Hollywood Theatre, at MGM Grand. He has been a regular Vegas headliner for 40 years, and the MGM Grand venue was named for him in 2013.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.