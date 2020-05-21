82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Las Vegas magician Sawchuck developing ‘Tiger King’ doc

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2020 - 12:20 pm
 

The road can be a jungle for professional entertainers, ladies and gents.

Veteran Las Vegas magician Murray Sawchuck has returned to that zoo, in a real way, to bolster his online presence.

Sawchuck and his girlfriend, Dani Elizabeth of “Crazy Girls,” last week visited the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park of “Tiger King” fame. Sawchuck, the headliner at Laugh Factory at Tropicana and specialty act in “Fantasy” at Luxor, has known that park’s CEO, Jeff Lowe, for about five years.

What is a Vegas magician doing at Joe Exotic’s old place? Well, it’s not because Sawchuck is trying to develop a wild-animal act, despite what’s been reported. There’s no cultural or box-office appetite today for an exotic animal show on the Strip. Laugh Factory operator Harry Basil said as much this week, and I agree.

Sawchuck’s show has never featured animals, anyway — he’s used them occasionally with a trainer on TV appearances. He’s also worked on behalf of animal rescue charities. There’s no sense in him driving to Oklahoma to scout tiger cubs for a stage show.

“I’ve always loved animals, and if I weren’t an entertainer, I would have been a marine biologist,” Sawchuck says. “I’m not looking to add animals to my act.”

Rather, Sawchuck’s trip was a way to generate publicity. Murray the Magician, as we know him, is famously adept at self-promotion — he has already hit the mark with a post from TMZ, and generated two interviews from a single Las Vegas network affiliate (KTNV Channel 13). Score.

Sawchuck’s road excursion was also to seize a chance to record his own mini-documentary on his YouTube channel, with YouTube guru Seth Leach joining the journey and talking at length with many characters from “Tiger King.”

Lowe is featured extensively. Sawchuck reports that Lowe, the man behind Exotic’s ouster, talks at length about the operation in the small Oklahoma town. Exotic, of course, is the central subject of “Tiger King” and still locked up on charges he conspired to murder rival zoo operator Carole Baskin and for assorted animal-abuse violations.

Most recently, Exotic’s reps are attempting to gain a pardon from President Trump.

It’s all, still, fertile material for follow-up coverage.

“We went there to do a YouTube clip, and we came away with enough for a three-part episode,” says Sawchuck, who adds that he was stunned at some of Lowe’s on-camera claims of dead bodies — no joke — remain buried on the property. “Seth was watching this stuff and saying, ‘You know this is all going to go viral, right?’ And Jeff was just fine to talk to us about everything. I was shocked, actually.”

Sawchuck has known Lowe for about five years. Their respective camps are connected in the interlocking world of magic and exotic animals. The two became friends when Lowe and his wife, Lauren, were famously in town in 2017, trying to pitch a tiger cub-photo op concept with magician/wild-animal performer Dirk Arthur at Pawn Plaza.

That idea didn’t make it past the initial meeting with Pawn Plaza proprietor and “Pawn Stars” creator Rick Harrison’s reps. Lowe wound up taking that idea to a private residence, where he was cited for operating the attraction without a license, ordered to pay $10,000 — then left the city without making that restitution.

The famous zookeeper has reportedly worked a deal to have his four warrants waved in a COVID-19 amnesty initiative and was ordered to return to court June 1.

By then, Sawchuck will have turned his trip to Oklahoma into YouTube gold. And that, folks, is some real Las Vegas magic.


John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Casino reopening clues may come in Control Board workshop Tuesday
Casino reopening clues may come in Control Board workshop Tuesday
2
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
MGM to reopen first US properties Monday
3
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
VICTOR JOECKS: Gov. Sisolak could start Phase 2 reopening on Saturday
4
Steve Wynn talks casino rebound, air service, Macao connections
Steve Wynn talks casino rebound, air service, Macao connections
5
Streets closed in downtown Las Vegas to make way for dining
Streets closed in downtown Las Vegas to make way for dining
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST