Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman (and Oscar) takes in Tiki Room

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former mayor Oscar Goodman have lived in the same neighborhood as Frankie’s Tiki Room for 43 years.

Now they are a tiki twosome.

The Goodmans walked into the establishment Thursday night — for the first time. The staff and owner P Moss, who also runs Vegas institution Double Down Saloon, were stunned.

“They have lived a half-mile from Frankie’s for as long as I can remember, and we have never seen them,” Moss, who took over the business in 2008, said Friday. “We have never had a Goodman sighting at Frankie’s.”

On a whim, the couple ducked into the hovel on 1712 W. Charleston Blvd. (a few couple blocks west of Las Vegas Blvd.) after the mayor’s a positive health report earlier in the day.

“We were there to celebrate,” Oscar Goodman said Tuesday afternoon. “It looked like a good place to do that.”

The Goodmans have lived nearby in the history Scotch 80s neighborhood since 1976 and many times have driven past the unassuming, white-painted tiki tavern with the red-neon sign. Until Thursday, they had never stopped there.

“We walked in, and we were blinded by the dark,” Oscar Goodman said. “We ran into five tables, four knees and a couple of feet.”

Undaunted, the couple honed in on the bar.

“The bartender said, ‘I make a mean mai tai’ ” Goodman said. “So, the mayor ordered about 10 of them. I stuck to my martini. I had one. I had to drive the mayor home.”

Goodman the former is prepping for his next dinner series talk at Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza on Thursday night. That afternoon, he’s being filmed as part of the video project centered on the Fremont Street Experience canopy renovations. Magicians Mike Hammer of Four Queens and Xavier Mortimer of Bally’s, comic performer Mateo Amieva (late of “Criss Angel Mindfreak Live” at Luxor) and former “Absinthe” Green Fairy Melody Sweets are also cast in the project.

“I don’t want to spoil the plot,” Goodman said, “but there is a hit ordered on me, and it is really funny.”

‘Freak’ occurrence

“Criss Angel Mindfreak Live” was delayed by 1 hour, 45 minutes on Sunday night, reportedly due to malfunctioning video screens at Angel’s eponymous Planet Hollywood theater (neither Angel nor hotel reps have officially explained the delay).

Angel walked through the crowd waiting outside the theater to apologize for the late start, offering updates and an apology and asking for patience. He said it was the first time he’d had to make such an announcement for the production, which opened for previews in December.

The technical glitch coincided with a visit from CNBC “The Profit” host Marcus Lemonis, who returned to Angel’s theater after a visit to Vegas in January. Lemonis, a big fan of the illusionist, said he was returning for an update on Angel’s dual prowess as a showman and businessman.

In a clip posted after the show, Lemonis joked with Angel the delay was a way “to bump merch sales.”

Angel laughed, saying, “He makes lemonade out of lemons! That’s why I want to do business with him!”

Lemonis added, “I came here specifically to see how all the money, all the effort … I wanted to see how you handled the crisis.”

“How’d we do?” Angel asked.

“Pretty good, actually!” Lemonis said. Details on when his return to Las Vegas are to be announced.

Marcus on the mend

“Thunder from Down Under” at Excalibur emcee Marcus Deegan is recovering from back surgery. Enjoy the details on his Facebook page, which is both entertaining and medically revealing.

The leader of the cast since its inception in 2001, Deegan years underwent spinal surgery Monday to repair a compression fracture in his lower back. He has another operation to be scheduled on his upper neck.

Deegan fell at his Las Vegas home on Jan. 6, jumping off his kitchen counter and aggravating an existing degenerative spinal disease. He also has an existing injury and nerve damage near the top of his spine, close to his skull.

“I haven’t been able to work, I can’t work out, do a push-up,” Deegan said Tuesday.

Suffice to say, the Aussie-born showman’s days of back-flipping on the stage are over. But Deegan is still a dynamic personality and would be a great full-time broadcaster. He provides colorful commentary, including videos, of his surgery and recovery. Maybe Dr. Oz can use a sidekick …

ShowBuzz!

Tegan Summer has relinquished his lead producer role for “Marilyn — The New Musical,” but is still tied to the production through his company’s licensing agreement with the Monroe estate. Summer continues his creative partnership with longtime Vegas producer Blair Farrington, and he tells me he’s still advancing such projects as a Bettie Page and James Dean musical, and show invoking electronic dance music.

Of “Marilyn,” a Caesars Entertainment official says, “We continue to believe that there is a future for a Marilyn musical production in the Las Vegas market, and we will share more details when available.” “Marilyn” closed at Paris Theater after 15 shows (23 including previews) last September …

After many fits and starts, Frank Marino’s is still on the hunt for venue to return a version of “Divas” to the Vegas stage. He has no signed venue deal, and the June 26 return date he’s held up for his return is a target, not a firm date. The 35-year Vegas headliner says, “It’s been exhausting.” Yes, it’s a real, um, drag …

As the Colosseum at Caesars Palace goes dark for a refresh, expect renovations across the casino at Cleopatra’s Barge, including additional seating to cover the now-waterless moat. The venue is courting headliners to alternate with Wayne Newton’s “Up Close & Personal” show as ticketed shows. David Perrico’s Pop Strings continue to (ahem) anchor the Nile River-themed venue at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays …

More to follow, for sure, but column fave Jennifer Romas’ “Sexxy” show at Westgate Cabaret has notched its 900th performance and hits 1,000 in the fall …

Also at Westgate, Jen Kramer is celebrating her one-year anniversary at the Cabaret on May 29. Magic shows abound in Las Vegas, but Kramer is the only female magician headlining in the city.

