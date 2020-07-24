Las Vegas murder suspect was a ‘Gigolos’ cast member

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the son of Akshaya Kubiak. The former ‘Gigolos’ cast member was arrested for suspicion of murder after his girlfriend was found dead in their Las Vegas home.

Akshaya Kubiak (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Clint Holmes and Kelly Clinton-Holmes arrive on the red carpet before the 2016 Best of Las Vegas Awards at The Venetian on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Circa CEO Derek Stevens talks to the news media as the final letter for the sign atop his resort in downtown Las Vegas is placed Thursday, July 23, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The man arrested for suspicion of murder after his girlfriend was found dead in their Las Vegas home was a cast member on the Showtime series “Gigolos.” And, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for his teenage son.

Akshaya Kubiak, who was arrested on July 16 in the death of Herleen Dulai last week, is known to TV fans as Ash Armand from “Gigolos.” He premiered on Season 3 in 2012 and continued on the show through its finale in 2016.

“Gigolos,” an adult-themed chronicle of the lives of a six male escorts, was set in Las Vegas.

Marklen Kennedy, a Vegas resident, produced the series. His most recent effort, “Labor of Love,” wrapped its season last Thursday on Fox.

The 38-year-old Kubiak has been booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of the murder of the 29-year-old Dulai. According to records, Metro Police officers found Dulai’s body at the scene on the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road. The Clark County coroner ruled cause of death as blunt force trauma and strangulation, and manner as homicide. The Metro Police reported indicated Kubiak appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

On Monday, a GoFundMe account was posted to benefit Kubiak’s son, Elias Kubiak, posted by someone identified as Hue Dan. The message on the post: “On July 16th, Elias just lost his sole provider his father due to unfortunate circumstances at the moment. We hope you can help by providing financial support for him with living expenses, college once he’s done with high school, and other financial difficulties.”

As of Thursday afternoon, $2,050 of the site’s goal of $150,000 has been raised.

Efforts to reach the name behind the account, and the younger Kubiak, have been unsuccessful. Kennedy has offered no comment.

Akshaya Kubiak is due back in court at 8 a.m. Friday. His bio on the “Gigolos” website reads: “Ash continues to embody the spiritual and sensuous approach to life that was embodied by his progressive family.”

Playing it safe

Kelly Clinton-Holmes took a rare, short-notice break from her Wednesday night show at Tuscany’s Piazza lounge this week. Clinton-Holmes made the precautionary move after learning that afternoon that her friend and Las Vegas portrait artist Neal Portnoy had tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19.

Portnoy had been at Clinton-Holmes’ performance the previous week (he is a regular in the lounge) and sat with Clint Holmes, the great Vegas headliner and Clinton-Holmes’ husband.

That series of events prompted Clinton-Holmes to postpone her appearance. Veteran singer Tom Mazzaro took the gig.

Both Holmeses were tested Wednesday afternoon at the quick-turnaround COVID testing lab Elite Medical Center. By midnight, both had turned up negative. Pianist and singer Kenny Davidsen, the room’s Friday night performer, had subbed in Clinton-Holmes’ band the night Portnoy was in the audience, and he, too, has tested negative.

Clinton-Holmes plans on being back Wednesday night. Davidsen returns Friday. Tuscany owner Brett Heers set up the room according to all Phase Two reopening provisions, including plexiglass separating the singers from those seated (audience members have called the setup “The Aquariu”), and has closed the dance floor.

Heers has also tracked the events of this week, spoken with Portnoy — who has a mild fever but says he is otherwise feeling OK. Heers emphasizes his hotel’s extensive safety protocols, and will continue to present live entertainment at Piazza and a menu from Tuscany Gardens across the walkway.

Sahara goes arid

Word out from Sahara is the entertainment staff has been permanently terminated, effective Sept. 18. The team had been furloughed since the COVID-19 shutdown. No word, officially, on how this affects the oily male revue “Magic Mike Live,” which was to open next year in a new venue. The show is co-produced by Channing Tatum’s entertainment company and Base Entertainment of Las Vegas.

Circa next week

Derek Stevens is planning to announce Wednesday the bar lineup at Circa Las Vegas. The extensive, multi-story rooftop annex has become the talk of the neighborhood.

“Jonathan Jossel, over at the Plaza, has been looking from across the street and saying, ‘I know you have something big planned there,’ ” Stevens said Thursday morning as the 34-f00t-tall “C” was placed to fill out the hotel’s rooftop sign.

On that point, Westgate Las Vegas General Manager Cami Christensen watched the video of the letter being set into place. She then sent a text, “Let Derek know I appreciate the big C on his building for me!”

Circa is on Westgate’s radar these days. Something about sports-book measurements.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.