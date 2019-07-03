94°F
Kats

Las Vegas Philharmonic chief sees project with local rockers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2019 - 7:13 pm
 

One day, we might see the Las Vegas Philharmonic roaring through “Mr. Brightside” with The Killers. Or thundering through “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons.

LV Philharmonic music director Donato Cabrera would love to see it. Cabrera is continually expanding the Philharmonic’s vision and attempting to reach new audiences. He sees an opportunity with the Vegas-born rock bands.

“I would love to talk to them about doing something like what Metallica did with the San Francisco Symphony, which is one of the most greatest DVDs of all time,” Cabrera says, referring to the 1999 “S&M” CD and DVD release. “I want to get a sense of where they are. It can’t happen unless they’re interested — but I’m interested.”

Cabrera adds, “I come from a world of collaboration. I know how important it is. Often, to produce a great piece of art, need to have a collaboration of many artists.”

Cabrera and the Philharmonic resume their partnership with Nevada Public Radio for broadcasts of the 2018-19 season, beginning 2 p.m. Sunday on Classical 89.7-FM with the opening-night “Celebrating Bernstein” performance from September. The series, which features Cabrera bantering with KNPR’s Dave Becker runs weekly through Aug. 11.

On Oct. 12, Cabrera is also in what the kids call a “collab” with longtime Las Vegas music director, musician and composer Keith Thompson for “A Very Vegas Showcase” at Reynolds Hall. This is a grand-scale version of “The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas,” which Thompson launched in May 2006.

Cabrera is also in an ongoing conversation with Frankie Moreno about a performance at The Smith Center and also wants to stage a show with Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns.

“Frankie has a couple of shows he tours with that we could do in Las Vegas, and he’s a wonderful artist I want to work with,” Cabrera says. “And how cool would it be to have Santa Fe play with the orchestra! I love that idea. Hey, I’m not just a guy at the podium. I want the spotlight on others, too.”

PMJ shuffling out

We’re hoping this show isn’t too cool for our school. But “Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox Hideaway” has announced the closing of its run at 1Oak Nightclub at the Mirage after the performance of July 27. The show opened April 18 but simply did not catch on, sales-wise, in its run on the Strip.

Team Bradlee is still bent on making the show work, possibly later than its 8 p.m. start time. The hunt for a new venue is on.

‘Legends’ shakes it up

“Legends in Concert” at Tropicana is rotating in a new lineup beginning Wednesday. The new crew is Adele (played by Nair Cardozo), Steve Wonder (Tino Ilbach), Elvis (Daniel Durston), Cindy Lauper (Nellie Norris) and Rod Stewart (John Anthony). The one I for whom I can vouch is Anthony as Stewart, who actually joins the cast July 10. I saw him tear the place up one night at Rush Lounge at Golden Nugget. Hey, I live near there …

Gaz pops off

“Absinthe” is marking its 4,500th performance at Caesars Palace on Thursday. Fictional producer The Gazillionaire has announced he is staging “a city-wide fireworks spectacular” on that day and night. Great. I’m also hearing Gaz is planning a big party for the show on Dec. 31 …

Fuhr for sure

Hockey legend Grant Fuhr’s “Making Coco” documentary is being screened at The Space at 8 p.m. Saturday. Proprietor Mark Shunock moderates a Q&A afterward. A star goalie, Fuhr was the first black player to win the Stanley Cup (as part of five champion Edmonton Oilers teams) and to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Great Moments in Social Media

Britney Spears has been posting mini-fashion shows on her @BritneySpears Instagram page. Friday, she posted a video of herself wearing the famous pleated-plaid skirt, cropped-top schoolgirl outfit from her 1999 “Baby One More Time” video.

ShowBuzz!

Still holding fast to an announcement from Frank Marino on his next venue; his June 26 target for that announcement has past. But we’re patient. He’s a diva, y’know? … Set-design great Andy Walmsley has moved to Manhattan, leaving Vegas behind. Walmsley is a massive talent who put together many great Vegas hangs over the years, including his “Showbiz Roast” series of Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie, former Mayor Oscar Goodman and Marino at the Stratosphere. Walmsley is working on many projects, including some of Tegan Summer’s productions. We expect brilliance … Anne Martinez is up to something. Keep an eye on her. She’s always got something tantalizing in the hopper … What comes up occasionally in convo: Plaza Showroom as a space for an occasional supper-club show. I like it … Something I need to see to believe at that hotel: Flavor Flav’s talk-show concept. He seems the only one talking about it.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

THE LATEST