Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2021 - 12:56 pm
 
Updated February 25, 2021 - 1:00 pm
Dive-In Movies at Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas on Monday, June 5, 2017. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Wet Republic at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Friday, March 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay (Daylight Beach)
Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay reopens March 5. (Daylight Beach)
Prepare for face-mask tan lines, social distancing and lighter crowds during pool season on the Las Vegas Strip. But even under pandemic directives and restrictions, several of the city’s famous pool-party spaces are back in business beginning in March and running through the summer.

The clubs are either requiring or strongly encouraging reservations for access. They are also operating at a restricted capacity, under state-mandated COVID safety protocols. That means proper social distancing is required, masks are to be worn at all times unless guests are actively eating or drinking, and strict sanitation protocols are enforced.

The clubs are allowed to operate at 35-percent capacity beginning Monday, then shift to 50 -percent capacity on March 15. A look at the venues again ready to dive into the pool:

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Pool District

Boulevard Pool: Currently open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Sundays. Beginning March 22, the pool is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. All ages.

Dive-In Movies: Cosmopolitan offers the film series at its Boulevard Pool on the resort’s 65-foot digital marquee. The movie lineup and dates will be announced soon.

Chelsea Pool: Beginning March 12, open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Beginning March 22, hours expand to 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. All ages.

The Pool Marquee: The dayclub space reopens March 5, from 11 a.m.-sunset Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Reservations required for daybeds, cabanas and tables. Ages 21-over.

Information: 702-333-9000, or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

Wynn Las Vegas

Encore Beach Club: Beginning March 5, EBC opens 11 a.m.-sunset Fridays through Sundays. Ages 21-over.

Encore Beach Club (Wynn Las Vegas)
Information: 702-770-7300, or encorebeachclub.com.

MGM Grand

Wet Republic Ultra Pool: Beginning March 5, open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m.-Sunset. Ages 21-over.

Information: 702-891-5363, or wetrepublic.com.

Aria

Liquid Pool Lounge: Beginning March 12, open 11 a.m.-sunset Fridays through Sundays. Ages 21-over.

Jamie Foxx sprays champagne at partygoers at Liquid Pool Lounge at Aria. (Tony Tran)
Information: 702-590-9979, or liquidpoollv.com.

Mandalay Bay

Daylight Beach: Beginning March 5, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Ages 21-over.

Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay (Oh Dag Yo Photography)
Information: 702.632.4700, daylightvegas.com.

Circa

Stadium Swim: Currently open, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. Ages 21-over.

Stadium Swim, open year-round, at Circa in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Rachel Aston/L ...
Information: 702-247-2258, or stadiumswiminfo@circalasvegas.com.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

