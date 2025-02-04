58°F
Las Vegas pop-culture icon gives a big boost to LA charity show

Danny Coker is shown with his restored 1978 Lincoln Continental, which auctioned for $300,000 at the Janie's Fund charity gala on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads, Instagram
Danny Coker is shown with his restored 1978 Lincoln Continental, which auctioned for $300,000 at the Janie's Fund charity gala on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads, Instagram
February 3, 2025 - 8:13 pm
 

At the Janie’s Fund gala in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Las Vegas pop-culture figure Danny Koker assisted the cause in a big way.

He donated his 1978 Lincoln Continental, 14,000 original miles and fully restored by Koker’s crew at Count’s Kustoms. The star of “Counting Cars” said the car is divinely driven, with a purpose to do some good. It sold for $300,000, the highest bid of any live-auction item.

“This car came to me about years ago, as a factory original with only 14,000 original miles on it,” Koker said. “It was absolutely shot. Oh my lord, we went to work on it. This was one of my personal cars for about the past five years.”

The charity show, boosted by the return of Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, was held in conjunction with the Grammys.

Longtime Vegas entertainment professional and Janie’s Fund volunteer Ken Ciancimino called Koker on Tyler’s behalf. Koker then floored it, for real, and donated the car to the charity. Vegas was further repped by rock-music broadcast great Eddie Trunk, and Dollar Loan Center founder Chuck Brennan.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

