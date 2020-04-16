Las Vegas Raiderettes to host virtual auditions

As Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis says, “If you come over to the Silver and Black, there’s no going back.”

Painter Angel Ayala poses with a hammer between the Raiderettes during a special announcement at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiderettes perform during a break in the first quarter of an NFL football game with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Oakland Raiderettes perform during the Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game benefiting the Tyler Robinson Foundation on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Las Vegas Ballpark, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Here’s some inside baseball, or rather football, about entertainment in Las Vegas: You’re asked about Raiderette auditions, a lot.

So, know that the Las Vegas Raiders have announced virtual auditions for the 2020 season, for the first troupe to represent Las Vegas. To register, go to raiders.com/raiderettes. Deadline is April 30.

Among the directives, if you are selected as a Raiderette, you are not allowed to cheer or dance for another professional or college team. This means professionally and in public, of course.

That requirement matches team owner Mark Davis’ response when anyone approaches and tells him they are switching alliances from their favorite team to the Raiders: “If you come over to the Silver and Black, there’s no going back.”

Otherwise, prospective Raiderettes must be 18 by May 1; be available to attend all home games at Allegiant Stadium; and make all special appearances, photo shoots, media days and team practices throughout the season.

The Raiderettes date to 1961, when they were a squad of high school majorettes. Today they are known as “Football’s Fabulous Females.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.