Las Vegas Raiderettes to host virtual auditions

April 16, 2020
April 16, 2020 - 3:19 pm
 

Here’s some inside baseball, or rather football, about entertainment in Las Vegas: You’re asked about Raiderette auditions, a lot.

So, know that the Las Vegas Raiders have announced virtual auditions for the 2020 season, for the first troupe to represent Las Vegas. To register, go to raiders.com/raiderettes. Deadline is April 30.

Among the directives, if you are selected as a Raiderette, you are not allowed to cheer or dance for another professional or college team. This means professionally and in public, of course.

That requirement matches team owner Mark Davis’ response when anyone approaches and tells him they are switching alliances from their favorite team to the Raiders: “If you come over to the Silver and Black, there’s no going back.”

Otherwise, prospective Raiderettes must be 18 by May 1; be available to attend all home games at Allegiant Stadium; and make all special appearances, photo shoots, media days and team practices throughout the season.

The Raiderettes date to 1961, when they were a squad of high school majorettes. Today they are known as “Football’s Fabulous Females.”

